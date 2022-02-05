Fan dies in stadium during Querétaro-Chivas Femenil match

Midtime Editorial

The tragedy was present in the Women’s MX League after confirming the death of a fan in the Queretaro Olympic Stadiumsite of the meeting between roosters Y Chivas.

The clash of Date 6 of the tournament Closure 2022which ended tied at two goals, was marked by the death of the personvictim of a heart attack, a situation that the League and the Querétaro club regretted.

“Regrettably one person died after suffering a heart attack and be treated in the stands of the Querétaro Olympic Stadium,” the league said in a statement.

“By fading, the person immediately received medical attentionin accordance with health protocols, both in the stands and in the ambulance inside the stadium with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillator“, adds the writing.

Moved tie

on the pitch, Chivas had to come from behind to rescue the tie at two goals in the house of Queretaroa team that came out grown before the general leader of the competition.

Gallos went ahead a couple of times thanks to Sonia Vazquez Y Jaquelin Garciabut Chivas responded with scores of Kassandra Montero Y Caroline Jaramillo.

The match leaves the Sacred Flock still as leader with 14 points, but at the mercy of Monterey stripes; for his part, Queretaro reaches five units, although with a game pending.

