Fatal failure! Jerry Bengston misses a goal sung at Olimpia- H.Progreso in Danlí

2022-02-05

– Welcome to the minute by minute of Olimpia vs Honduras Progreso –

42′: José Mario Pinto is animated from the left sector and puts a thread that goes off the progressive goal. 39′: Bengston’s header deflected after a free kick.

34′: HUGE MISS BY JERRY BENGSTON! Bryan Moya serves a long ball to the Merengue striker who in a one-on-one, with the mark from behind, shot into the body of Andres Salazar and missed the goal in Olimpia’s first shot of the match. 30′: Jorge Álvarez is being treated for ankle pain and will be replaced by Edwin Rodríguez who is already warming up. 25′: We’re halfway through the first half and Olimpia hasn’t generated any shots yet.

18′: again the Honduras! Victor Arauz He cheers from outside the area, takes a mark and his shot crosses the entire merengue rectangle, leaving near Edrick Menjívar’s goal. 16′: The first shot of the game came and it was for Honduras. Geovanny Martínez surprised on the counterattack, with speed he left the central merengues behind and finished off the net from outside the local goal. 14′: No emotions so far in Danlí. Those from Lavallén can’t get past the progressive wall, however, they dominate the game.

10′: Hard match in midfield. Honduras falls back and does not allow Olimpia to generate an attack. 5′: León is dominant from the flanks, but has not been able to lurk in Andrés Salazar’s goal. 5:00 PM: THE GAME STARTED! Olimpia and Honduras Progreso are already playing in Danlí for matchday 3. From the city of Danlí, under a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a forecast of rain, the four-time champion Olympia Play with him Honduran Progress at the opening of day 3 of the tournament Clausura 2022 of the National League. 4:50 pm: In Olimpia they report that last minute changes were made prior to the start of the game, such as the entry of the veteran Bryan Beckeles instead of the young Luis Reyes in the center, as well as the inclusion of Bryan Moya by Edwin Rodríguez and Carlos Pineda by Germán Mejía. 4:45 p.m.: A good number of fans came to Marcelo Tinoco to watch Olimpia vs. Honduras Progreso.

4:40 pm: This is the starting team of Honduras Progreso in Danlí. 31. Andres Salazar; 8. Víctor Arauz, 5. José Daniel Quiroz, 4. Oidel Pérez, 2. Ángel Barrios; 15. Edwin Maldonado, 33. Gregory Gónzalez, 27. Julian Martínez, 10. Cristian Sacaza; 30. Leslie Heraldez and 21. Geovany Martínez.

4:30 pm: Attention Olympians! This is the first eleven that Pablo Lavallén commands as technical director of Albo. 1. Edrick Menjivar; 46. ​​Jamir Maldonado, 4. Jose Garcia, 6. Bryan Beckeles. 25. Javier Portillo; 32. Carlos Pineda, 23. Jorge Álvarez, 21. José Pinto, 13. Bryan Moya 30. Eddie Hernández, 27. Jerry Bengtson. 4:20 pm: Both teams jump onto the Marcelo Tinoco pitch to do warm-up exercises.

4:10 p.m.: The coaches of both teams, Pablo Lavallén, who makes his debut today with Olimpia, and Jhon Jairo López, coach of Honduras Progreso, share a talk prior to the match.

4:00 p.m.: The soccer players arrived minutes ago at the Danlí venue where the ball will roll at five in the afternoon.

3:50 p.m.: Olympic fans have already begun to fill the Marcelo Tinoco stadium, which hosts its third championship game.