Father of Starving 7-Year-Old Boy Pleads Guilty to NY Murder Charge – NBC New York

A New York father has pleaded guilty for his role in the starvation death of his 7-year-old son, who prosecutors alleged was being locked in a room at least six days a week.

Arturo Cuacuas pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his son, Peter, who died in February 2021, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said.

Cuacuas allegedly left Peter in the care of his girlfriend, Letitia Bravo, 39, when she brought a “lifeless” Peter to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh on February 10, 2021. The boy weighed just 37 pounds and he had starved to death, the Orange County medical examiner found.

Investigators released grim details on October 8 following an 8-month investigation into Peter’s death. Authorities said Bravo had become the boy’s primary caregiver sometime after the start of school in September 2020. She had allegedly cared for Cuacuas six days a week and had kept him locked in a room since January.

“Peter was never connected to virtual education, despite numerous conversations between Bravo and Peter’s teachers and other school representatives,” a statement from the researchers said.

It is believed that at least one day a week the boy’s father had custody of or visited his son. According to the police and prosecutor, Bravo was responsible for the 7-year-old’s deteriorating condition, but his father failed to adequately intervene and take steps to help his son.

“Although this father was not Peter’s primary caregiver and did not live in the same residence as Peter, he bears responsibility for Peter’s death for failing to intervene when it should have been made apparent that his son was not receiving adequate care,” Hoovler said. . “It is truly disturbing how this boy kept himself hidden from school authorities before he died. It is likely that if there had not been a COVID-19 pandemic, school and social service protocols would have disclosed Peter’s deteriorating situation to authorities. However, those who went and chose to be his caretakers are ultimately to blame.”

Bravo, who prosecutors say had worked as a child care provider, faces murder and manslaughter charges. She could be sentenced to 25 years to life on the murder charge.

Cuacuas will not be sentenced until the criminal proceedings against Bravo conclude, since he agreed to testify against him at any hearing or trial. He faces up to four years in prison, the maximum allowed for criminally negligent homicide charges. If Cuacuas does not testify truthfully, he could face additional charges.