Find out why Bitcoin miners are shutting down their equipment in the United States

Key facts: Riot Blockchain shut down 99% of its bitcoin mining equipment located in Texas.

Bitcoin miners seek to avoid power failures that put the community at risk.

Operators of US Bitcoin mining farms are shutting down their equipment to reduce stress on the power grid during this week’s snowstorms. This has been announced by several companies in the sector, who decided to start an energy cut plan since last Tuesday, February 1, to prioritize the needs of the communities where they are established.

The weather phenomenon called winter storm Landon, has affected Texas, one of the “paradises” of cryptocurrency mining in the US. According to data cited by CNBC, Texas concentrates 14% of bitcoin mining farm operators, although the percentage could be higher if the operations of players located in the area, such as Riot Blockchain, are taken into account.

Precisely, Riot Blockchain, one of the important bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announced a reduction of up to 99% of energy consumption in its cryptocurrency farms in the community of Rockdale, Texas. Trystine Payfer, director of communications for the operator, told the US media that they would keep their electricity consumption between 1% and 2% until the “extreme stress on the network” subsides. [de distribución eléctrica]».

This action has been emulated by other operators located in the state, which also announced the beginning of cuts in their electricity consumption as of this Wednesday, February 3. The cuts have been taking place gradually, according to the information available.

The self-imposed rationing by the miners responds to the prevention of possible power outages caused by extreme weather conditions, such as those that occurred in 2021. Then, the largest power crisis in Texas history occurred, caused by winter storms. In this sense, operators of bitcoin mining farms have decided to contribute to the stability of the electrical system.

From Texas to Iowa

According to metrological reports, the Landon phenomenon is traveling across the United States, which is why Bitcoin mining companies in other states have also announced reductions in the energy consumption of their operations.

Such is the case of an Iowa operator, MiningStore, which closed its operations for 8 hours this Wednesday, and will be operating with a percentage of its capacity for the duration of the cold and ice wave.

Riot Blockchian mining farms are located in a town northwest of Austin, Texas. Source: Weather Undergound

It should be noted that the United States became the country with the highest concentration of Bitcoin hashrate worldwide last year, after China prohibited activity in its territory. According to data from the CCAF portal (Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance), nowadays 42.7% of Bitcoin’s computing power comes from the United States.