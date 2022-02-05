FIU hospitality gets high-tech with new robotic bartender

The robots are rioting, but at least they’re making us drinks.

Or, at least, Cecilia is preparing them. It looks like an entertainment game center, but it serves the attendees like an angel. She tells lame jokes, asks if she prefers fruity or classier cocktails, and she tells you that the best way to drink tequila is with salt and lime, even as she pours you a margarita. She’s about seven feet tall, impervious to insults, and can quietly serve 120 cocktails an hour.

It is also capable of verifying your ID, so don’t even try to trick it.

Cecilia is the world’s first interactive robotic bartender – an interactive AI mixologist – and is currently undercover at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management in North Miami. Her goal is not world domination or the extinction of humanity. Neither is she conspiring to steal jobs from future bartenders.

His job is to teach hospitality students at FIU’s Bacardi Center of Excellence about technology and innovation in their chosen field, ultimately helping businesses sell more beverages.

The idea of ​​a robotic bartender replacing humans “isn’t even close to reality,” says Brian Connors, director of the Bacardi Center of Excellence and FIU professor of hospitality. “It is a mix of high technology and high level hospitality. In this industry, people come first. It’s a team-sport”.

Elad Kobi, CEO of Cecilia.ai; Brian Connors, director of the Bacardi Center of Excellence at FIU; and Nir Cohen Paraira, co-creator of Cecilia, with Cecilia, the first robotic bartender.

What Cecilia offers is complementary. Think of it as an aid for high-volume venues, like sports arenas, cruise ships, or airport bars, where lines for drinks are long and slow. By being able to serve 120 drinks an hour, Cecilia is able to speed things up and sell more alcohol, keeping everyone happy. It even comes in handy in smaller venues, like a hotel bar after hours that may have thirsty guests after closing time.

“We see it as a help for bars that can have long lines,” says Nir Cohen Paraira, one of the creators of Cecilia. “We give people the option to have a drink whenever they want. You can work 24 hours a day, every day of the week, all year round.”

Paraira and its CEO, Elad Kobi, started working on Cecilia.ai (the company’s official name) two years ago in Israel as an innovation project for events and conferences. It was a hit at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show in January and will make its public debut under the big tops on February 26-27 at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach.

Cecilia can be customized for any occasion, Paraira says, including the drinks she serves, the language (she speaks up to 40), the graphics and the brand. She will have options for cashless payment and provide bar managers with a dashboard that shows them which drinks are popular, what customers are ordering and what time of day is busiest.

Of course, his abilities have their limitations. He can’t make ice or cocktail garnishes (lemons, cherries, oranges), so they’re always on the side and require human attention. He can only make drinks from 12 different liquids because he only has 12 internal containers, which means customers have to order from his menu and not get carried away by their alcoholic fantasies.

Students at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management take a selfie with Cecilia, the robotic bartender.

On the plus side, mixologists can load it up with delicious pre-mixed drinks, like The Sunblazer, which won the FIU Bartenders Guild the People’s Choice Award in the 2021 Art of the Tiki Contest. It’s made with pineapple juice, lime juice, Bacardi Eight and honey syrup, among other ingredients. If the robot masters produce too many of these, humanity will be too happy to fight back.

Cecilia also offers contactless interactions and can help companies overcome labor shortages or staff illnesses, crucial elements in an age of health and safety protocols.

In addition, it is very funny. Connors hopes the robot will be a big hit at the food festival and will star in plenty of selfies.

“You can get a rum and coke anywhere,” he says, “but how many times are you going to get it from a robot that tells bad jokes?”

This story was originally published on February 4, 2022 2:50 p.m.