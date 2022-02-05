From New York to Kuwait: Salvadoran Caro Sandoval continues to be the queen of international tourism

The former model of “Sunday for all” is in Western Asia and will once again make the most of the luxurious and impressive city of Dubai

After leaving TV, the Salvadoran Caro Sandoval He decided to travel the world and share his adventures and exploration tips on social networks. Her feed on her Instagram is full of images in the most incredible paradises in the world, and today she has returned to take her bags to go to the other half of the world and continue validating her title of influencer in tourism.

On some occasions his trips seem to be so sudden that in one publication he could be in Lake Coatepeque and a day later he is already in Miami, Mexico or another point on the planet. This has been the case on this occasion, where Sandoval has made a stop in the icy New York to later show that he has arrived in Kuwait, a country in Western Asia also known for being the world’s fifth largest oil reserve.

The Mayan Riviera is one of the areas most frequented by the Salvadoran influencer.

The former model of “Sunday for all” shares small video capsules with her more than 470,000 followers, and in this new travel itinerary she has revealed that after passing through Kuwait she will arrive in lavish Dubai, a city she has already visited, but where there is always something new to discover, especially if the trips are very short.

In her Instagram stories, the travel influencer showed a little about the 12-hour journey to get to this new country to discover, which is added to a long list that already includes India, Indonesia, the United States, Mexico, Guatemala. , among many others.

The Salvadoran made a stop in New York before traveling to Western Asia.

On this occasion, the fashion blogger will also be accompanied, although it is not known if she will do it with her mother or by her partner, a young man about whom very little is known and whom she keeps quite apart from her content on social networks. Whatever company she is with, she is sure to have a great time in these stunning countries.