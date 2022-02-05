From the stairs, Maribel Guardia paralyzes the networks at 62

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 25 Views

A few days ago, Maribel Guardia defended her friend Victoria Ruffo, after the controversy that was revived after the actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez recalled the alleged wedding he lived with his then-girlfriend in the 1990s. The Costa Rican assured that knows a different version of the facts and I call for silence on this issue since it is past and both made their lives and are happy.

Between a rock and a hard place, Maribel I talk about this event and the love he has for both of them: Victoria is my close friend, but Eugenio, I was at his wedding, I love his wife, Rosaldo, so it’s hard to talk about things like this. It would be good if they no longer talk about Victoria, what a need, ”he declared about the actress with whom he has caused a sensation on networks on the TikTok platform.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Saymon Díaz ensures real distance in concert by Juan Luis Guerra

Showing the immense stage that will host Juan Luis Guerra’s “Between the Sea and Palm …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved