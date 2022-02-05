From the stairs, Maribel Guardia paralyzes the networks at 62

A few days ago, Maribel Guardia defended her friend Victoria Ruffo, after the controversy that was revived after the actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez recalled the alleged wedding he lived with his then-girlfriend in the 1990s. The Costa Rican assured that knows a different version of the facts and I call for silence on this issue since it is past and both made their lives and are happy.

Between a rock and a hard place, Maribel I talk about this event and the love he has for both of them: Victoria is my close friend, but Eugenio, I was at his wedding, I love his wife, Rosaldo, so it’s hard to talk about things like this. It would be good if they no longer talk about Victoria, what a need, ”he declared about the actress with whom he has caused a sensation on networks on the TikTok platform.

The dilemma of what guard he does not want to be talked about anymore began Eugenio Derbez met again with the Queen after a brief estrangement that he took after their first date. The artists went out again until, according to the dubbing interpreter, they decided to take the next step, resulting in an unexpected pregnancy. So the Mexican actor ordered everything to be set up to simulate a wedding to make it as real as possible.

Source: Instagram Maribel Guardia

It is difficult to prevent social networks from speaking for themselves, much less if Instagram exists, the strong point of Maribel Guardia. The actress and singer left more than one of her speechless with her poses and her characteristic joy.

Source: Instagram Maribel Guardia

The last post of Maribel It has her posing in a low-cut gold dress with slits that let her show off her figure. In addition, the chosen accessories combine it. The post has more than 35 thousand likes and comments of all kinds, where she flatters and envies her for looking like this at her age.