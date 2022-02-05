Full time mom! Agustina Cherri accompanied Muna to New York and is now on vacation in Bariloche with Nilo and Alba, her youngest children.

Just a few days ago, Agustina Cherri accompanied her eldest daughter, Muna Pauls, to New York: the teenager settled in the Big Apple to study singing and theater at the prestigious Go Broadway art school. But, once she arrived in Buenos Aires, she packed her suitcase and left for Bariloche with Nilo and Alba, her two youngest children, Tomás Vera -her partner and Alba’s father- and the children’s grandmother and actress’s mother

The protagonist of La 1-5/18 uploaded a story to her Instagram of beautiful moments that she is sharing with her family and joked with her mother, ready to face each of the adventures that her daughter proposed to her on these incredible family vacations.

Agustina Cherri and Tomás Vera met at the wedding of one of the actress’s best friends: Marcela Kloosterboer. She married the former rugbier, Fernando Sieling, and Agustina attended the party accompanied by a group of friends. “It was 4 in the morning, I had already taken off my shoes and was ready to leave when Tomás approached me to chat and well, I told my friends to leave because I had to stay a while longer. It was a great decision” , the actress told him, between laughs, to For you some years ago. The romance began on November 15, 2014 and since then they have lived together in a beautiful house in Pilar.

Tomás, leader of the band Otro Mambo, has an excellent relationship with the actress’s children and also with her ex-partner -Gastón Pauls- but, of course, her great weakness is little Alba: her only daughter and the pampered of the whole family. family. Today everyone enjoys this beautiful trip through the south of our country as a family and they do not rule out adding a few days to the beach.

“2021 was a very intense year, with a lot of work, with a beautiful cast that I love and miss, so these rest days are very good for me,” said the protagonist of Pol-ka’s most successful strip.