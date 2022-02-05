Game Monterrey vs Al Ahly: schedule and channel | Club World Cup 2021

Midtime Editorial

The Monterey Striped They will start their journey in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 before him Al-Ahly on the second date of the tournament, looking to move on to the semifinals in which the current champion of the Copa Libertadores is already waiting: palm trees of brazil.

The mark that Monterrey would break in the Club World Cup

In addition, in case of defeating the team from Cairo, those from the Sultana del Norte will match Real Madrid like the sets with most games played in said competition with 12 duels each.

How does Monterrey get to its debut in the 2021 Club World Cup?

The Rayados will reach the match against Al Ahly no game rhythmWell, they will have almost 14 days without having played an official duel, since their last game was on January 22 against Cruz Azul in Liga MX.

Last matches of Rayados in Liga MX:

Monterrey 2-2 Cruz Azul | January 22, 2022

Necaxa 0-4 Monterrey | January 14, 2022

Monterrey 0-0 Queretaro | January 8, 2022

Atlas 1-1 Monterrey | November 27, 2021

Monterrey 0-0 Atlas | November 24, 2021

How does the Al Ahly arrive?

The Cairo team may bring more race pacehowever, walks in the doldrums, because they have not achieved a win in the last five gamesin addition to being beaten by Smouha.

Last matches of Al Ahly:

Al Ahly 1-1 National Bank of Egypt | January 30, 2022

Smouha 3-0 Al Ahly | January 27, 2022

Al Ahly 1-1 Al Mokawloon | January 21, 2022

Ismaily 1-1 Al Ahly | January 17, 2022

Al Ahly 0-0 El Gouna | January 13, 2022

Rayados vs Al Ahly game: schedule and channel

Date: Saturday February 5

Hours: 10:30 a.m. (Central Mexico)

Venue: Al Nahyan Stadium

Round: Matchday 2 of the Club World Cup 2021

Where to SEE LIVE Rayados vs Al Ahly?

Channel: TNT Sports

Online streaming: HBO Max and Live with us at Halftime.

Which teams are going to the 2021 Club World Cup?

Chelsea : UEFA Champions League champion 2020-21

: UEFA Champions League champion 2020-21 palm trees : Champion of the Copa Libertadores 2021

: Champion of the Copa Libertadores 2021 Monterey : 2021 Concacaf Champions League Champion

: 2021 Concacaf Champions League Champion To the – Hilal : 2021 AFC Champions League Champion

– : 2021 AFC Champions League Champion Al-Ahly : 2020-21 CAF Champions League Champion

: 2020-21 CAF Champions League Champion pirate : OFCA Nominated

: OFCA Nominated Al-Jazeera: Arab League Gulf Champion 2020-21

Monterrey calendar in the 2021 Club World Cup

In case of beating Al Ahly, Rayados de Monterrey would advance to the Mundialito Semifinals. In that instance they would face Palmeiras

from Brazil.

If they beat the South Americans, those from the Sultana del Norte would enter the Final of the competition, which is scheduled for February 12.