Geraldine Bazán confirms her courtship; her partner already lives with the daughters of the actress

For several months, much has been said about the Geraldine Bazán’s new relationship after his separation with Gabriel SotoAlthough we really knew little, now the actress has revealed some details.

Some media claimed that her boyfriend’s name was Luis Gerardo Murillo, now the star has denial and even asked: “Who is Luis Gerardo? It’s not Luis Gerardo, to begin with!”

In addition, he said that his still mysterious boyfriend celebrated with her birthday received many gifts and pampered her as she deserves.

She also revealed why she doesn’t share more about their relationship: “It’s complicated, when you open the door, you know that it is very difficult to close the window”.

I’d rather keep it that way [en privado], like what it’s healthier, I like it more. [Todo ha ido] very well, it has flowed incredibly well, really. I think better than ever,” he continued.

“In the end, whenever one is not in the middle, they share many things and maybe they know many others. The truth is that I have no trouble keeping my private life awayto,” he added.

The relationship between your partner and daughters

The relationship of the beautiful actress is going from strength to strength, because for her her daughters are the most important thing in her life and what better than being with someone with whom they get along.

So your partner and his daughters Alexa Miranda and Elissa Marie they already met and until coexist, as a sign that the relationship is going very well.

“Yes, yes, yes… everything is fine, the truth is that everything is going perfectly, the girls are doing great, very happy”, he assured.

