Gerardo Martino receives a harsh accusation from the Panama coach

Gerardo Martino was surprised in the last hours with another negative criticism in the Mexican National Team, this time by his former rival, the coach of Panama.

February 04, 2022 11:57 p.m.

The Mexican National Team managed to prevail in the Azteca Stadium 1-0 against Panama with a penalty goal by Raúl Jiménez, which caused controversy among some of the fans, analysts and also their rivals.

The Argentine coach Gerardo Martino entered an area of ​​excessive criticism from the fans of Mexico, their analysts and those sponsors who yearn for his immediate departure due to the lack of forcefulness on the field of play.

Now, his rival in the last game, Thomas Christiansen, coach of Panama, launched a harsh message against the Aztec players and stressed the need for the tricolors to obtain victory at any cost.

“Mexico wasn’t going to give us anything for free, we had to try to achieve our goals, which was to try to win. The injury issue slowed us down. We were well involved in the first half, that was the objective, we knew that in the second I was going to submit,” he said.

“We knew that in the second part Mexico’s demand was going to submit us, and it had to win civilly or criminally, and they submitted us,” he said at a press conference once the meeting was over,” he analyzed.

As for the controversial penalty that they whistled at the Azteca, he concluded: “It was difficult to see if it was a penalty, there were many people ahead. In our recording it was difficult to see it. This is how the qualifiers are in Concacaf, Panama has not been given anything. In the end this continues. They commented that there was a Mexican World Cup referee, who in the broadcast said that it was not a penalty… Maybe he knows a little more. Today we do not regret. He has to get up.”