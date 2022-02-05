Get the great Microsoft console for 289 euros

What we have been up to in 2022 does not seem to indicate that the ease of getting the latest generation gaming hardware will change. At least in the short term. So getting XBOX Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch OLED, or the latest graphics cards It will still be a really complicated task for now.

However, with regard to Microsoft’s second console, XBOX Series S, not only do we have enough stock available to buy it without major problems, but it also stars in sales every two times three. Now is a great time to get hold of her, since it drops in price again and costs 289 euros at Amazon and MediaMarkt. If we do not arrive in time to get it to the 269 euros to which it was reduced some time ago, we can still save something compared to its official cost.

And it is that if at its usual 299 euros it is a tremendously good purchase, at the current price it is much more. XBOX Series S is one of the few ways (if not the only one) to get a last generation gaming hardwareallowing us to play next-gen titles without going through the hoop of cost overruns.





XBOX Series S boasts of being the smallest Microsoft console in history. And the truth is that it is really contained, although not for that reason little powerful. It is true that it is a step behind Series X, but It’s a great way to game at Full HD and 1440p resolutions. at good frame rates per second.

For less than 300 euros we get a small, elegant, portable and powerful console. Although, yes, it does not include a disc reader, so all the games must be in digital format. In this sense, comes with a high-performance 512GB NVMe SSD storagealthough we can always expand it using the official Seagate expansion card.

