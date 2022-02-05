Giovani dos Santos could finally find a new team in Liga MX

One of the last players to fail in the America clubis Giovani dos Santosforward who arrived with the aim of succeeding in the MX League with the team where his father did shine. However, he arrived after leaving through the back door of the LA Galaxy of the Major League Soccerwithout being that number ten of the Mexican team who came to make a difference at some point and whose quality gave one to think that he could take his teams to another level. The disappointing performance of Gio forced the institution of Coapa to get rid of him in the summer of last year.

Since Giovani dos Santos came out of America club, has not found a place in any other campus, taking the entire previous semester off, since his salary claims are well above what he contributes football-wise. Even the Coyotes of Tlaxcala of the MX Expansion League they pretended, between jokes, to want to add to their ranks the eldest of the two Saints. However, now it seems that he would already have more defined his future in the First Division of Mexican Soccer.

As reported by Elías Quijada of the Octave Sports, Giovani dos Santos would arrive at Club Santos Laguna as reinforcement to dispute the Closure 2022 and the CONCACAF Champions League. However, no negotiations between the two parties have been made official, but let us remember that the former Cream bluethanks to his status as a free agent, he has until March 9 to agree something with a team from the MX League. Let us remember that those of Keep recently announced that Ayrton Preciado he will miss the entire semester due to injury, so they need someone who can cover the area, and the chosen one would be Giovani.

Giovani dos Santos’ passing through Club América

From 2019 to 2021, Giovani dos Santos He played a total of 42 games, where he scored four goals and provided two assists in total, so his numbers are not entirely good. However, it is fair to mention that he was affected by a severe injury sustained in the National Classicwhich earned him an operation whose consequences continued to be presented in the rest of the games that the attacker played with the America club.