Government of the CDMX boasts more vaccinated than in London and New York

CITY OF MEXICO (apro).– The government of Mexico City assured that the incidence of infections and hospitalizations by covid-19 indicates that there is a pronounced decrease in the epidemic and compared the levels of vaccination with those registered in New York and London .

Eduardo Clark, director of digital government at the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, made this comparison by pointing out that, in New York, with a population of 8.4 million people, 86 percent of citizens already have the complete vaccination schedule. , and in London, where 8.9 million people live, it is 82 percent.

While, in CDMX, with a population of 9.2 million, 92 percent of people have already received all doses of the vaccine, according to data presented by the official.

