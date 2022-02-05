Government of the CDMX boasts more vaccinated than in London and New York

CITY OF MEXICO (apro).– The government of Mexico City assured that the incidence of infections and hospitalizations by covid-19 indicates that there is a pronounced decrease in the epidemic and compared the levels of vaccination with those registered in New York and London .

Eduardo Clark, director of digital government at the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, made this comparison by pointing out that, in New York, with a population of 8.4 million people, 86 percent of citizens already have the complete vaccination schedule. , and in London, where 8.9 million people live, it is 82 percent.

While, in CDMX, with a population of 9.2 million, 92 percent of people have already received all doses of the vaccine, according to data presented by the official.

“It is the best evidence that we have to continue vaccinating ourselves, and the importance of boosters. The situation in the city would have been very different if we had not had the support of the population this year,” Clark stressed.

So far, the capital has accumulated 2,292 hospitalized for covid-19, of which 531 require a mechanical ventilator.

“We already have a reduction of 176 less hospitalized than the maximum observed on January 30. The drop in positives is already very clear, registering a 51 percent reduction compared to the maximum number of infections identified on January 17,” the official said.

Despite the figures presented at a press conference, the capital authorities refused to determine if Mexico City could already be considered to have exceeded the peak of the fourth due to covid.

“We still have to wait, there is a speed of decrease in positivity, hospitalizations and deaths, also in the ambulance dispatch, all the indicators indicate a decrease, but we have to wait,” said Oliva López Arellano, secretary of Health in the capital.