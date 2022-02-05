Guilty father let son starve | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A father pleaded guilty this week in a New York City court to starving his seven-year-old son.
Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said Arturo Cuacuas pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his son, Peter, who died in February 2021. , weighing just 37 lbs.
On February 10 last year, Cuacuas allegedly left the little boy in the care of his girlfriend, Letitia Bravo, 39, when she took him “dead” to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. Upon autopsy, the Orange County Medical Examiner found the boy weighed only 37 pounds and He had died of malnutrition.
On October 8, after an 8-month investigation into Peter’s death, Univision 41 reported that Newburgh Police Commissioner José Gomérez reported that Leticia Bravo, 39, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. first and second grade.
Bravo is currently in the Orange County jail. on $250,000 cash bail, $900,000 full bail or $1.5 million partial bail.
Circumstances surrounding the death of her seven-year-old son
According to the investigators of the case, until 2017, Cuacuas published regularly and publicly about his son until. The boy studied at Temple Hill Elementary School in New Windsor and everything seemed to be going well until that year.
however, by 2020, for unknown reasons, Bravo had become the child’s primary caregiver. She supposedly took care of Cuacuas six days a week and kept him locked in a room since January.
“Peter never virtually connected to schooldespite numerous conversations between Bravo and Peter’s teachers and other school representatives,” the investigators said in a statement.
It is believed that at least one day a week the father of the boy had custody or visited him and, although Bravo was accused of being responsible for the deteriorating condition of the 7-year-old boy, s his father did not adequately intervene or take action to help the little boy.
“Although this father was not Peter’s primary caregiver and did not live in the same residence as Peter, he bears responsibility for Peter’s death by not intervening when it should have become apparent that her son was not receiving the care adequateHoovler said.
The prosecutor also said it was truly “disturbing how this child was kept hidden from school authorities before he died. It is likely that had there not been a covid-19 pandemic, school and social service protocols would have disclosed to authorities the deterioration of Peter’s situation were, and chose to be, his caregivers are ultimately to blame.”
What to do if you suspect a child is being abused
In NYC anyone can make a report ( and you can do it anonymously) when you suspect child abuse or neglect. Just call 311 in NYC or the New York State Central Registry (SCR) directly at 1(800) 342-3720. If the child is in immediate danger, 911 should be called.
When making a report, you will be asked information to help identify and locate the child or to the parents/persons legally responsible for the child, such as:
- Name and address of the child and family members.
- Child’s age, gender, and primary language.
- Nature and extent of the child’s injuries.
- Type of abuse or neglect, including knowledge of the child’s or sibling’s prior history of abuse or neglect.
- Any additional information that may be useful.
