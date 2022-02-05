Héctor Valer: The Prime Minister of Peru resigns three days after taking office for a case of sexist violence | International

The now former Prime Minister of Peru, Héctor Valer, this week in Lima. JUAN PABLO AZABACHE (AFP)

The mess in which Pedro Castillo is immersed as president of Peru has added a new chapter. The third prime minister he had proposed in seven months, the ultraconservative Héctor Valer, has resigned three days after being sworn in due to the continuous scandals that have arisen after learning that he was going to be named number two in the country. Valer attacked his wife and daughter, a psychologist who gave him a test, and his neighbors collected signatures to expel him from the building where he lived in Lima for his bad behavior. Knowing all this, Castillo has been forced to give another change of direction, one more, and there are already more than twenty senior members of his cabinet who for one reason or another have had to leave.

What happened leads Castillo to an unprecedented situation: two government reforms in just one week. His is the most unstable cabinet in Peru in the last 40 years, which is saying a lot. The Andean country is known in the region for being a machine for devouring ministers and presidents. The rural teacher who unexpectedly won the elections last summer is on his way to being one more victim. The opposition is maneuvering in Congress to remove him one way or another. The president has not had the favor of the establishment since he came to power, but the continuous crises he faces have to do with the work of his environment. On this occasion, it has been forced to reverse Valer’s appointment due to citizen pressure, which had already taken to the streets to repudiate his appointment, and the announcement by the rest of the chamber that it had announced that it would not give its approval to To worth. Castillo has had no escape.

In a message to the nation after six in the afternoon, the head of state announced the recomposition of his ministerial cabinet without saying a single word about the ill-advised election of the aggressor Valer as premier, since he has another 15 tax investigations for crimes in progress. his practice as a lawyer and small businessman.

“These changes will be made taking into account the opening to the political and professional forces of the entire country,” Castillo advanced, after recalling that the Andean country has been living “in permanent uncertainty” for five years, with four presidents and a dissolved Congress. . “The poor don’t want to see any more confrontations,” he commented in a five-minute televised message.

A couple of hours before the president’s announcement, dozens of feminist activists staged a sit-in outside the Ministry for Women, with the slogan Out of cabinet Valer. They not only demanded the resignation of the lawyer, but also the change of the minister for women and vulnerable populations, Congresswoman Katy Ugarte, an ultra-conservative school teacher who rejects the LGTBI population. Ugarte is a member of Peru Libre, the far-left party chaired by the Leninist and populist Vladimir Cerrón.

The citizen mobilization then went to the Government Palace, where they were repressed by the police to prevent them from approaching the seat of the presidency at the time that Castillo’s message to the nation was scheduled. Between Thursday and today, eight benches -of eleven- of the Congress warned the Executive that they would not give the investiture vote to the Valer cabinet. After the swearing-in of a new prime minister, the cabinet must present the government’s policy to Congress and ask for a vote of confidence. On Friday morning, in a dead end, the Prime Minister went in person to request – in writing – that Parliament schedule a plenary session this Saturday for the appearance of the Cabinet. The president of the Legislative, María del Carmen Alva, replied that they would decide that date later with the board of spokespersons.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

At noon on Thursday, Valer added fire to the outrage that had already been caused by the dissemination of the complaints against him for assaulting his relatives, a psychologist in a job interview and a doorman of the building where he lived. Showing to the press pages of the file for family violence, he said that the judicial resolution that granted protection measures to his wife – who died in September – was null because the legal medical certificate that the judge assessed “can be falsified” and because the Judicial Power I had not notified him of the document.

The parliamentarian also argued that the court ruling against him did not cite any testimony from his wife about the mistreatment, and denied that she had sued him. However, this newspaper made the query in the file system of the Judicial Power and whoever was Valer’s wife appears as a plaintiff in that case between 2016 and 2017.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region