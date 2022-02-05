Highest-Paid MTA Employee of 2018 Sentenced for Falsely Reporting Overtime – NBC New York

An employee of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who earned nearly half a million dollars in 2018 due to his role in what a judge called an “orgy of overtime fraud,” was sentenced to eight months in prison, they said. The prosecutors.

Thomas Caputo, 56, was part of a group of current or former MTA employees who were charged with fraud for filing false overtime work reports and collectively earning more than $1 million in overtime pay obtained from fraudulently, according to federal prosecutors.

In 2018, the MTA reportedly paid Caputo around $461,000. Of that amount, about $344,000 was paid for overtime that he was supposed to work, according to his complaint. In all, this made Caputo the highest-paid MTA employee for 2018, ahead of the MTA president.

Caputo claimed to have worked some 3,864 overtime hours, in addition to the 1,682 regular hours, according to the complaint filed against him. That alleged amount of overtime would average about 10 hours of overtime every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, on top of his 40-hour workweek.

Caputo, along with Frank Pizzonia, Joseph Ruzzo, 56, John Nugent, 50, and Joseph Balestra, 51 (four current and former Long Island Rail Road employees who reside throughout New York) and Michael Gundersen, 42 from Manalapan, New Jersey , a former New York City Transit Authority employee, were charged with one count of federal program fraud for filing time reports falsely claiming to have worked hundreds of hours of overtime that they didn’t actually work, prosecutors said. on December 1, 2020.

Each faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted. Nugent pleaded guilty in July 2021 and was sentenced to five months in prison; Balestra pleaded guilty in September and received a three-month sentence.

In sentencing Nugent, the judge in the case said the former MTA worker participated in “an orgy of overtime fraud that was carried out on an epic scale.”

The workers allegedly volunteered for overtime and then claimed to have been working at times when they were actually home or at other non-work locations, including family vacations and (in Caputo’s case) bowling alleys. .

“The sentences the court imposed on the participants in this egregious overtime fraud scheme send a clear message: If you commit overtime fraud, you will go to prison,” said US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams. . “The public expects public employees to show up and get honest pay for an honest day’s work, not line their pockets with double or time-and-a-half pay while bowling.”

According to the LIRR and NYC Transit complaints, Caputo, Ruzzo, Nugent, Balestra and Gunderson planned to fraudulently receive thousands of dollars in compensation from the MTA, each falsely claiming to have worked hundreds of overtime hours, and in the case of Gunderson some regular hours, which did not work.

The alleged overtime pay they claimed resulted in staggering pay raises that put them among the highest-paid MTA employees and, in Caputo’s case, the highest-paid MTA employee in 2018.

Similarly, Ruzzo, Nugent, Balestra and Gunderson were paid more than $240,000 in overtime each, placing them among the top 12 highest-paid employees in the MTA for 2018. These payments were based on reported amounts of hours extra that ranged between 2,918 and 3,914 for the year.

Caputo was an LIRR employee responsible for track inspection until he retired in 2019. Ruzzo also retired in 2019, while Nugent and Balestra, who are still LIRR employees, were all LIRR foremen during the time they allegedly got overtime fraudulently.

Gunderson was most recently a New York City Transit Maintenance Supervisor, Level II, which requires him to, among other things, provide management-level supervision and Third Rail and Circuit Breaker Contract Enforcement support.