How much did Colombia earn for winning the Caribbean Series?

The players of the Caimanes de Barranquilla not only gave Colombia its first title in the Caribbean Series. The victory allowed them to pocket a few dollars that until this year were reserved for Mexicans, Venezuelans, Puerto Ricans and Dominicans.

The coffee troop received US$120,000 for winning the regional tournament, money that is given to the team captain and that he distributes among the rest of the squad.

A benefit that comes as a result of the decision adopted from this tournament by the Confederation of Professional Baseball Players of the Caribbean (Conpeproca) so that Colombian and Panamanian teams receive similar treatment, as announced by the president of the guild, Puerto Rican Yamil Benítez .

Moisés Sierra shared US$80,000 with his teammates from the Gigantes del Cibao for his second place.

The third place corresponded to the Venezuelan Navegantes del Magallanes, occupying the third position according to the TQB system (races received minus the team quality balance). It is the first time money has been given to third place. In 2019, when the Panamanian Toros de Herrera took the title, there was no money for them. Nor in 2015 for the Cuban Vegueros de Pinar del Río.

Others awards

Colombian Reynaldo Rodríguez pocketed another US$4,000 for winning the Most Valuable Player award. The equine veteran also earned $1,000 for being voted the All-Star first baseman.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/02/04/jugador-de-futbol-americano-5773d8b9.jpg Reynaldo Rodríguez won the MVP award and the best starter of the tournament. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Each member of the best team received US$1,000, which was completed by the Panamanian Christian Betancourt (C), the Cuban from the Charros de Jalisco Félix Pérez (LF), the Venezuelans Niuman Romero (3B) and Danry Vásquez (RF), and the Dominicans Robinson Canó (2B), Hanser Alberto (SS), José Sirí (CF), Juan Francisco (BD) and Luis Felipe Castillo (R), American Giants Tyler Alexander (P) and Colombian manager José Mosquera.

In addition, to start, each player received 90 dollars a day as viatical.

The money is delivered by the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) to Conpeproca within the work agreement that has just been renewed until 2028.