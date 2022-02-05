How much would you have today if you invested $100 in cryptocurrencies when they launched? – FayerWayer

Today cryptocurrencies have become our daily bread, but there was a time when few, very few, knew what they were. Still: there were fewer who invested in some like Bitcoin in the beginning.

Let’s travel back in time to the year 2009, when Bitcoin was born, created by alias Satoshi Nakamoto (his real name is still unknown).

Bitcoin Getty Images

It was not the first time that the idea of ​​a virtual currency had been handled, away from the national central banks. But Nakamoto was not only the one who carried it out initially, but the one who kept it growing.

How much money would you have today if you invested $100 in cryptocurrencies in the years 2009-2010? Let’s take the example of Bitcoin, the oldest of these virtual currencies.

Let us remember that, initially, since there is no investment, Bitcoin has no value. Nick Traverse recalls in the work of 2013 Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise for The Newyorker that in March 2010 the user SmokeTooMuch had auctioned 10 thousand BTC for 50 dollars, without finding a buyer.

The evolution of Bitcoin and how much we would have today

The movement really started for April 2010, when the now defunct BitcoinMarket, the first exchange house, begins to work. The value of 1 BTC back then was $0.003.

Let the time machine then take us to 2010, to invest 100 dollars in BitcoinMarket. At the time we could have bought 33,333 BTC. How much would they be worth today?

The wonderful figure of (insert fanfare noise) $1,232,012,333.

Historical evolution of Bitcoin

And the most extraordinary thing is that this would correspond priced today, February 3, 2022, about $36,960 (at the time of writing this work), in full decline of the cryptocurrency.

At its best, at its highest rise, Bitcoin reached $68,789 on November 10, 2021. If we had invested the 100 BTC in the beginning, in that crazy November we had $2,292,943,737.

The theme of this cryptocurrency, the most popular in the world, is that it has gone through terrible highs and lows. From last November to the present, it depreciated 46.27%.

It’s a real roller coaster but let no one doubt that the risky investors of a decade ago today had a lot, a lot of money.