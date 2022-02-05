How to send your location from the iPhone: all the ways

If you want to share your location from the iPhone, we show you 5 different ways to do it.

Sending our location to a friend or family member at a specific time can be very useful on numerous occasions, to know where we are, where we are going or simply so they can see where we are. Y from the iPhone we can send our location in different wayssomething that, by the way, can also be done from the Apple Watch.

If you have ever needed to share your location from the iPhone and you don’t know how, here you go. 5 different ways to do it. You can choose the one you like the most, which will also depend largely on the smartphone your contacts have.

Send your location from Messages

It is the ideal option to send our location to someone with an Apple device, since will be able to see your location from an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac. The iMessage app is one of the most powerful and least used apps on the iPhone, and here’s how you can share your location:

Open the Messages app. Select the contact you want to share your location with, either by opening the chat or by tapping in the top right to start a new conversation. Once inside the chat, tap on the contact’s name at the top of the screen. Tap Send my current location. You can choose Share My Location to choose how long you want to share your location for.

Send your location from WhatsApp

This is the perfect option to share your location with any type of user. WhatsApp is the most used messaging app in the world and allows us to share many things, including location. Simply follow these steps:

Enter WhatsApp. Tap on the chat of the contact you want to share the location with. Now click on the “+” icon to the left of the text box. Select Location. Choose whether you want to send your current location, real-time location over time, or the location of a nearby place.

Submit your location from Search

The Search app also allows us to share our location from the iPhone, although it is it is only recommended to do it with users with Apple devices. From this app we can have friends with whom we can share our location in real time at all times, but we can also send them our precise location. This you should do:

Go to the Find My iPhone app. At the bottom tap on People. Now you should tap on the “+” icon. Tap Share my location. You can send it from iMessage to any contact.

Send your location from the map apps

Another interesting option is share your location from map appswe can do it both from Apple Maps and from Google Maps, in addition this allows us to be able to send the location of a business near where we are or where we are going to stay.

How to send the location from Apple Maps

Apple Maps has evolved very well with an exquisite design and many functions, such as the one that allows us to share our location:

Open the Apple Maps app. Slide the bottom tin. Tap Share location. You can send it as you want: message, WhatsApp, mail…

How to send the location from Google Maps

Google Maps also allows us to share our locationalthough it will do so for a predetermined time:

Open Google Maps on the iPhone. Tap on the top right of your profile picture. Click on Share location. Select how long you want to share location for. By tapping on More options you can send the link as you prefer.

These are the 5 Easiest Ways to Share Your Location from iPhone. We have many options, some of them native to iOS and others through third-party applications.

