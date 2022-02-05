Hulu shares a rare photo of her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner: Hulu shares an unpublished photo of her pregnancy | INSTAGRAM

The announcement of the new series of the Kardashians in Disney Plus Y Hulu arrived at the beginning of the year to excite the fans of the famous family, on this occasion one of the two streaming platforms shared an unpublished photo of the pregnancy by Kylie Jenner.

The fans of the businesswoman were very excited to see that the content producer published this photograph in which she appears with her hands on her belly, a tender moment.

But the most exciting thing of all was that other photographs were also published, one of Kris Jenner, another of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe and finally Kendall Jenner, which means that we will be able to see the participation of all of them in this new reality.

After what Keeping Up With the Kardashians was a total success, the arrival of this new production It could be one more sum for that career full of achievements that each of the members of the Clan has.

Right now Kylie is expecting her second child with the American rapper Travis Scott, with whom he had his firstborn Stormy, so it is also likely that we can observe some part of the process as a mother who had the famous in recent weeks.

Hulu shared this unpublished photo of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.



There have even been a lot of rumors about the birth of this son, some assuring that there is a possibility that he has already had it, of course, many others know that he has not announced anything yet and that they are probably still awaiting his arrival.

It is also important to remember that in some countries the series will be broadcast on Disney Plus, after being on television for 14 years with its previous Reality show, it is most likely that this one also managed to get a lot of views.

