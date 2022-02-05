Humble tin and wood house where he lived

Yalitza Aparicio: Humble house of tin and wood where she lived | AFP

The now popular actress, Yalitza Aparicio is now easily one of the most famous all over the world, this thanks to his incredible participation in the film of Netflix Rometaking her to the top of the stars of Hollywoodbut of course this was nothing like that before and today we will address the humble way he lived.

After what Alfonso Cuaron Selecting her in 2018 to play that important role that made her a success, her life completely turned around, but before that she lived in the state of oaxacasouth of Mexico, in a House made of wood Y sheetwith block walls in some walls.

Now, after the great success of the networks social they have activated their curiosity and have shared photographs of the house where they lived, causing the public to express themselves about it.

Among the comments that can be read the most are people who recognize the achievements of the actress and the great leap she took in her life, which was all thanks to her talent, among other opinions.

Yaritza was even nominated for an Oscar for the best actress award, although she failed to win it, she made her way among the most important figures in the show, the internationally renowned actresses who came to know her thanks to this, such as Salma Hayek and others.

Yalitza Aparicio had a drastic change in her life.



Having been with the most famous people in the world, the actress is now recognized as one of the most famous actresses and also an activist, she was appointed as the United Nations ambassador for indigenous peoples in 2019.

The famous also became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2020, she has been recognized by different magazines and after being a kindergarten teacher she became this great star, who will surely have new roles at some point.

