I don’t need anything else to work

One of the main questions that arise when buying a computer is whether to go for a laptop or a desktop. In my case, it has always been clear to me: I was inclined towards the first because of being able to take them anywhere and, I am not going to deny it, because of their price, since they are usually cheaper. However, the Covid-19 has made teleworking return in Spain and during these weeks at home I have changed my laptop for a Huawei mini PCand the truth is that now I don’t need more to work.

One of the main drawbacks of desktop computers is that they are fixed devices with a large size, so it is necessary to have a good desktop; which added to the need to use peripherals, such as a screen, keyboard or mouse, means that space on the table is lost for other tasks. This does not happen with the Huawei MateStation S, the mini PC with which I have been able to work for weeks and that costs 549 euros.

Is about a compact desktop PC that can be placed anywhere, since it weighs only 4.2 kilograms and measures 31 centimeters high, 9 centimeters wide and 29 centimeters long. Some measures that make moving it from place to place comfortable and that the desk is left with enough space to add more objects. In my case, for example, I have space for two monitors -one of them is part of the Huawei MateStation S-, a keyboard, a mouse, the Nintendo Switch and other small devices.

A careful design

Returning to the Huawei MateStation S, it should be noted that its design is quite simple and careful, with a black casing that matches any room. On its front it has some lines that try to simulate the trail left by the stars in the sky, according to the Chinese company itself, and that undoubtedly give it a special touch. An area where the power button, a USB A port, a USB C port and a Jack 3.5 millimeter to connect wired headphones.

Front of the Huawei MateStation S.



The rest of the entrances are located at the back., from more sound ports to an HDMI output, four USB A -two of them being 3.2 Gen1-, one VGA, a serial port and another to connect an Ethernet cable to have internet. In that aspect, the Huawei MateStation S is quite complete and in my case I have been able to connect all the peripherals that I usually use in my workday.

This mini PC is made to stand up, but you can always put it horizontally on the side where the heat dissipation slot is not. A computer that is designed to work, whether in an office or at home, so it has not been designed with the idea of ​​being something flashy, but rather practical. And they have succeeded.

Has NFC

The engine of the Huawei MateStation S is the AMD Ryzen 5 4600G six-core processor with twelve threads at 3.7 GHz base. A chip that is accompanied by 8 GB of DDR4 RAM at 3,2000 MHZ and 256 GB of internal memory, which can be somewhat scarce. In fact, in my case I have downloaded the Epic Games application, a game and a couple of programs to work, and I hardly have room for more. As for power, the internal source is only 300 W and the PC has WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

HIuawei MateStation S together with the monitor.



The performance of this PC is outstanding if it is used for work, since it does not give any problem, it is comfortable and its fan does not make any noise. However, it is not designed to be played, at least not for heavyweight titles like Fortnite. In games that are not very demanding, it performs well, but it is not a problem since it is not a device that has been developed with the user in mind. gaming.

The Huawei MateStation S comes with windows 10 but can be upgraded to windows 11, something that in this case we have done without any problem. Another interesting detail of this PC is that in its upper part there is an NFC sticker that is used to show the screen of the mobile phone on the Windows desktop, although it only works with the smartphones Huawei and that is useful for looking at WhatsApp or Instagram, for example.

with a monitor

The Huawei MateStation S too It can be purchased together with a monitor, which costs 119 euros separately. and it has a fairly simple design. Its assembly is done in just a few minutes and the support is quite resistant, allowing the screen to be tilted vertically to taste. In terms of connectivity, it includes only one HDMI and one VGA output, which are sufficient.

The monitor together with the Huawei MateStation S.



It is missing that the monitor has built-in speakers, but I usually always work with headphones, so it is not something that bothers me too much. The screen is 23.8 inches, it hardly has frames and offers a resolution of 1080p and a brightness of 250 nits; which as a result gives a good image.

Huawei MateStation S includes two serial peripherals: a keyboard and a mouse. In this case we have only been able to test the second of them, which is quite basic but perfectly fulfills its mission; and more taking into account the public to which the computer is directed.

I buy it?

The Huawei MateStation S is a basic desktop computer with which you do not need anything else to work. A mini PC that takes up little space on your desk, can be conveniently moved to another location, and offers good performance for daily work tasks.

Its design is simple and beautiful, and it is full of connections. Even so, it also shines for its operation, which is completely silent, and for offering a variety of packages that include free peripherals. For all these reasons, the Huawei MateStation S becomes an interesting option to have at home or in the office at an affordable price.

