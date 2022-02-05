if you make profits of up to USD 200 with bitcoin, you would not pay taxes

Key facts: The current tax scheme makes it “almost impossible” to use cryptocurrencies, lawmakers say.

Organizations that promote the adoption and use of cryptocurrencies supported the motion.

A bipartisan group of legislators reintroduced before the United States House of Representatives a bill that seeks to tax-deduct profits from investments in bitcoin (BTC) and any cryptocurrency less than USD 200. They allege that, under the current tax scheme, making use of these digital assets is something “almost impossible”.

These are representatives Suzan DelBene, David Schweikert, Darren Soto and Tom Emmer, who presented the Virtual Currency Fiscal Equity Law to the Chamber, with which they intend to create a “viable structure to tax purchases made with cryptocurrencies.”

According to politicians, right now, all earnings in cryptocurrencies [que es la diferencia de precio entre la compra y la venta de un activo] must be reported as taxable income, without the size or purpose of the transaction representing any exemption. “This includes purchases as small as buying a cup of coffee,” they repudiate.

Advertising

Individuals must calculate and report any changes in the value of cryptocurrency against the US dollar, from the time they purchased it to the time they used it in a transaction. This makes daily use of virtual currencies almost impossible, discouraging people from using them and inhibiting the growth of our digital economy. Bipartisan group that reintroduced the bill in the United States Congress.

For Congresswoman DelBene, there are “outdated regulations” in the United States that ignore the potential of cryptocurrencies. “They treat them more like a stock or an exchange-traded fund (ETF),” she said.

The leader affirms that virtual currencies have evolved rapidly in recent years, for which she urged that the United States (USA) closely monitor that transition “and ensure that our tax code evolves with our use of cryptocurrencies” .

For that, it advances a “common sense” bill, which “reduces bureaucracy and opens the door to more innovations, which ultimately makes our digital economy grow.”

Schweikert agreed, pointing out that bitcoin and its ecosystem is “reshaping” people’s daily lives.

“The United States must recognize this and work to treat these currencies fairly in our tax code. This legislation is an important step forward and lays the foundation for the growth of the digital economy », she approximated.

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene supports the motion to deduct taxes on bitcoin operations equal to or less than USD 200. / Source: Suzan DelBene.

This third attempt comes nearly five years after David Schweiker and Suzan DelBene proposed a similar bill for the first timewhich sought to exempt from taxes operations executed with cryptocurrencies of less than USD 600, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

As it did not prosper, in 2020 they tried again, lowering the figure to USD 200. However, it did not advance either. Therefore, this is a new opportunity for bitcoiners and other US cryptocurrency users to benefit from this law.

Cryptocurrency organizations support the motion

The proposal of the American legislators was well received by organizations that promote the use of digital assets. It was the case of the group of specialists of CoinCenter.

Its executive director, Jerry Brito, criticized that today, in the US, transactions with bitcoin must be tracked and all use with that cryptocurrency must be reported. “This obviously creates friction and puts cryptocurrencies at a disadvantage relative to other digital payment methods,” he argued.

Therefore, he applauded politicians pushing through legislation that would “treat cryptocurrencies similarly to how foreign currency is now treated and would prevent users from having to keep track of small personal transactions.”

Not only will this create a level playing field for digital currencies, but it will also help spark innovation in applications such as micropayments, which can consist of dozens of transactions per minute and are therefore difficult to square with the law. current. Jerry Brito, CEO of Coin Center.

He agreed with Kristin Smith, who is the executive director of the Blockchain Association, and who explains that as the use of cryptocurrencies grows, It becomes more important that US users understand the tax obligations that this entails..

“By providing an exemption for small everyday purchases, the Virtual Currency Tax Fairness Act would ease this burden on consumers,” Smith said.

Other tributes to cryptocurrencies

The fight hunted in the United States Congress to deduct taxes on cryptocurrency transactions remember that this country is one of the countries that wants to impose the most taxes on these assets.

For example, CriptoNoticias reported in October 2021 that the secretary of the Treasury of that country, Janet Yellen, had raised the possibility of charging taxes on unrealized capital gains, where cryptocurrencies could be affected, especially if they rise in price and generate profits for investors.

This is the third time that this project to deduct small operations in bitcoin is introduced before Congress. / Source: Pixabay.

A little earlier, the law that adds taxes to the Bitcoin industry was approved by the US Senate, which would force miners and exchanges to pay taxes for transmitting cryptocurrencies.

The curious thing is that, at the same time that the United States advances in the imposition of taxes on the cryptocurrency industry, other countries point to a similar situation. This is the case of Spain, with Model 721, widely reported by CriptoNoticias; or Venezuela, where yesterday they approved a law that imposes taxes of up to 20% on operations carried out with crypto assets, as long as it is with a regulated exchange or a company that has its accounting expressed in bitcoin.

The whole tax move shows that, in the face of the rise and growth of the new economy, governments are finding ways to take advantage of them, but without being open enough enough to make room for disruptive money like bitcoin.