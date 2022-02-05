the spanish singer Charles Torres announced this Thursday the decision to cancel his participation in the San Remo Festival in Havanaafter a week of messages on social networks with information on the current situation in Cuba and the trials of political prisoners after the July 11 demonstrations, including minors.

“I’ve been receiving messages on social media for about a week and I was wondering ‘what’s going on?'” the artist said in a video on his Facebook profile. “I have already decided that I am not going to go to this festivalIt makes me very sad because I really wanted to go to Cuba to sing because I know there are many fans who like my music,” said the semifinalist of La Voz España.

Torres, who visited the island four years ago, said that when he agreed to participate in the festival I didn’t have all the information about “who organizes these festivals”but that “when one finds out, well, I don’t like going to Cuba like that, I’m not going to sing in the middle of this situation.”

The young artist thus joins a wave of cancellations that broke out this Wednesday morning. Spanish singers Alex Ubago and Andy & Lucas, and the mexican kalimba reported that they were withdrawing from the festival organized by Lis Cuesta, wife of ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel.

After knowing the participation of these international artists in the festival with which the Cuban regime intends to appear normal in the country and attract cultural tourism, launched a campaign on social media which consisted of an avalanche of messages in the profiles of the musicians with the current news from Cuba, the imprisonments and trials of protesters and state repression, with requests to cancel and not support a dictatorship to create a distraction at a time when that it is vital that the international gaze is focused on the island.

“After having all the information about the organization of the event and given the situation that the country is experiencing, I think I should not go,” announced Alex Ubago; Andy and Lucas ensured that “They do not support any dictatorial regimenor people who imprison children, nor a people that goes hungry”, while Kalimba thanked “the Cuban people for filling me with information and making me participate in the correct decision”.

Cuban singer Arlenys Rodríguez Lazo, one of the 16 contestants at the San Remo Music Awards Festival, also announced this Thursday on her Facebook profile that she would not participate in said event. For her part, the singer Telmary noted that she had never consented to announce it as part of the festival and that neither she nor her manager had been notified about it.