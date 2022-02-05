Is there a better Smart TV than another to watch football?

Choosing a television that adapts to our preferences is not always easy, but if it is done for the viability of football, Smart TVs are presented as the most favorable that we can have on the market. Without a doubt, there are some with more than important technologies for all tastes, although the most modern ones seem perfectly for our maximum comforts. Now, do we have one that is better than another for it?
Football, better on a good performance Smart TV
Not all panels or technologies are the same. For this reason, getting the most expensive equipment is not always the most recommended since, probably, not all of them end up being the most suitable for our priorities or inclinations. There, in everything that has to do with Smart TVs, we have very comfortable proposals to watch, specifically, football.
And it is that the technology that underlies the screen of our television defines its attributes as much as its price. That is why any TV will not fulfill the role desired by a consumer who wants to watch something other than DTT while dining. In this, it is important know what they can offer us.
Without a doubt, with a higher performance television we will be able to see the matches in greater detail, while we will obtain greater benefits if we opt for a Smart TV to watch football. Thus, you have to take into account details such as the resolution of the screen, the sound (be careful with the cheap because it ends up being expensive…) or the soda rateswhich are also very important.
What to consider
Not all televisions behave the same when it comes to, for example, playing a movie in a dark room than showing a football match, or an athletics race in a very bright room. That is why it is important that, if our preferred use is going to be to enjoy sporting events, such as football, we will have to look at and value the classic technical characteristics differently than for other types of content.
- Screen size and viewing distance. The most efficient option is to bet on a size that adapts to the viewing distance, that is, the distance that separates our TV from the sofa or armchair where we are going to sit. If we talk about UHD (3,840 × 2,160 pixels) or 4K resolutions, science recommends that we multiply the physical height of the screen by a factor of 1.5 to obtain the optimal viewing distance.
- Resolution. The higher the number of pixels, the higher the definition of the images. To be able to watch football matches with total quality, you will have to opt for Full HD television and even 4K television.
- Sound. We will need a leading sound that reproduces with deep bass and clear treble. The most modern models of televisions have artificial intelligence to adjust the intensity of the sound depending on each moment
- Response time. The lower it is, the faster the image changes on the screen, so between 8 and 5 milliseconds is ideal
- Rate of soda In the most modern ones, you can adjust the refresh rate to 100, 120 or 200Hz, ideal for watching sports like soccer live. The higher the rate, the greater the reduction of motion-blur (image blurring). Make sure it allows you to switch from 60Hz to 100Hz.
- OLED or QLED. You can always go for a top panel, be it OLED or QLED. It is always said that OLED offers better vision, due to contrast, color, pure blacks… in the case of sports, a QLED-SmartTV it is interesting because they offer a higher brightness.
What are the best Smart TVs to watch football
In this position, currently the channels that broadcast sports in Spain have their HD versions, so first of all we have to bear in mind that they do not offer the ability to view in 4K default.
Here the key is, the rescaling, since 4K televisions offer the possibility of changing the content to 4K although by default it is not. There we find televisions that can be accessible to us, although there are also quite high prices. Thus, the most important thing is that the processor be powerful so that it transforms the image to 4K efficiently. These are the referred proposals that can best come to us.
- Philips 50PUS6482. This one from Philips is a super television with the guarantee of one of the best manufacturers in the world and another recommended one to enjoy football in the best possible way. In its 50-inch version, enjoy 4K with Android built-in. It is a highly recommended option.
- LG OLED 55C7V. This TV is one of the flagships of the LG range. It is one of its most affordable models of this technology, but one that has top-of-the-line features. With an image with blacks so deep and whites so pure that they show that OLED technology has been taken advantage of, its very high fluidity is added when running the images.
- Samsung 65Q9F. With all the details and features to take into account, it is one of the best Smart TV options to enjoy football in all its expression. It is made with various sizes that reach up to 65 inches, where it presents a spectacular, natural and very lively image, ideal for sports. In addition, the television is equipped with the latest technology and offers easy and comfortable operation of screens and menus.