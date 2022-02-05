Is this the stupidest iPhone case ever?

This iPhone pan case doesn’t make any sense, it’s probably one of the worst options on the market.

The world of iPhone accessories is full of incomprehensible oddities and today we bring you one of those cases that doesn’t make any sense. It’s probably the dumbest case out there as it doesn’t allow you to store the iPhone anywhere due to its size and using it comfortably will also be quite a challenge.

Is about a pan-shaped cover, with its handle and all. A completely round case with a diameter of more than 16 centimeters, which we do not know if it really protects the iPhone and, of course, we do not know how they intend us to use it.

In addition, it is not exactly a cheap case either, it is available for practically all iPhone models launched in recent years at a price that exceeds 10 euros. However, if you like it or are excited to have it, below we leave you a direct link to get it. They also have another sheath in the shape of a knife,

Today in Weird Accessories of the Week: A Washing Machine for AirPods

Weird iPhone Cases We have seen many, such as the one that included a “candy launcher” or the one that allowed not only to transport, but also to charge the AirPods. But rarely have we seen a case with as few uses as this one.

These types of covers do not seem intended for regular use, simply they are funny optionsmaybe as a gift. Of course, if all covers were like this, it wouldn’t be worth using one.

5 reasons to use an iPhone (or smartphone) without a case

Interestingly, these types of covers always have very good ratings among buyers, and this is the case of this frying pan cover, which practically all users have rated 5 stars. They would certainly know what they were buying, since as a cover it is not worth much.

