“It is difficult for us to speak again”

The Cuban Reggaeton Alexander Delgadoa member of the Gente de Zona group, said that he does not intend to work with Leonie Torres and explained the reasons why they are estranged.

“On February 14 Randy Malcolm I wanted to go to Leoni’s show. He tells me, but I couldn’t because I had something else. He told Leoni: ‘Look, I’m going to your concert and by the way we’ll sing a song together’. He replied that it was not convenient for Gente de Zona to be at the concert, that we could bring him problems, “El Monarca narrated in the program The Bafletazo.

Alexander pointed out that Leoni’s unpleasant comment left Randy shocked because both were partners for a long time in the Charanga Habanera, the Cuban popular music orchestra directed by David Footwearwhere they were singers.

“Randy was one of the people who advocated for Leoni Torres in the United States, for introducing him to Marc Anthony, signing him with Magnus, for introducing him to JLo, to sing “Traidora”. That is, many things that happened with Leoni were promoted by Randy Malcom, “said Alexander and assured that until that moment Torres was her favorite Cuban singer.

“At that moment I stopped listening to Leoni. It’s hard for me to talk to him againit is difficult for Leoni to have a link with Gente de Zona again,” Alexander said.

The singer indicated that the disagreement between the artists occurred at a time when Gente de Zona was going through a difficult stage and that they felt very sensitive.

He narrated that when he and Malcolm positioned themselves politically (in the year 2020) a lot of people turned their backs on them. They hoped that friends would be there for them through thick and thin, but in many cases this was not the case.

Delgado said that he does not expect answers from Leoni or anyone else and assured that he does not need them either. In the interview he referred to this topic because he was asked directly. He indicated that he was silent for a long time, but now he always comes forward with the truth.

In the past week Zone People announced that they continue to be successful. The song Homeland and Life in which they sing together with Yotuel Romero, El Funky, Maykel Osorbo, and Descemer Bueno was nominated for the Lo Nuestro Awardsin the category “Collaboration of the Year – Urban”.

“This is for and for Cuba Cuba in the house!” Malcom and Delgado said on their social networks. The award is a sign of the power that Cubans have when they unite.

