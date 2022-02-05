“It would be a fair punishment”, the US wants 5 years in prison for Switch hacker

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Gary Bowser, leader of Team Xecuter, is in serious trouble after the lawsuit that Nintendo filed against him for pirating their products. The hacker has already received several sanctions for his crimes, but his sentence as such has not been released.

The United States authorities seek an exemplary punishment for the subject, who could spend several years in prison. In addition to having to pay Nintendo $14.5 million in damages, Bowser is now facing pressure from authorities, who are seeking a sentence of at least 5 years in jail.

Find out: Bowser pleaded guilty to pirating Nintendo products

Gary Bowser could receive a long sentence and pleads for a minor

US authorities are seeking Gary Bowser to spend 60 months behind bars for his crimes against Nintendo. The defendant believes that the sentence is exaggerated, especially since he pleaded guilty and agreed to pay millions in damages caused to the company.

For this reason, the hacker pleaded for the reduction of the possible sentence to 19 months. However, the government believes that the 60-month sentence is more appropriate considering all that he did. So the United States is looking for an exemplary sentence to demonstrate the seriousness of the matter.

The authorities explained that the punishment is due to “the nature and circumstances of the crime, the history and characteristics of the accused, and the need for the sentence to reflect the seriousness of the crime, to promote respect for the law, and to provide a just punishment… to adequately deter criminal conduct”.

As if that were not enough, Bowser will have a 3-year follow-up process after serving the possible sentence. His lawyers assure that it is unfair, since there are still fugitives who collaborated with him and that he is taking most of the charges.

“This is a felony in which Nintendo suffered substantial monetary loss. A 19-month sentence for the least guilty of the 3 defendants, under the circumstances in which Mr. Bowser served that sentence, is significant,” the defense argued. of the accused.

However, it seems that the government will not give in and will seek the highest possible sentence for the hacker. The authorities assured that this case is unlike any other due to its scale, the amount of income generated and the scope that Team Xecuter had, so they will not miss the opportunity to punish the guilty. The final sentence will be announced soon.

In case you missed it: Nintendo fears the return of the piracy site and seeks to prevent it at all costs

We recommend you visit this link to find out all the news related to Nintendo and its games.

Related Video: Nintendo is Relentless Against Piracy

Fountain