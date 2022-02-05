“It’s my dream of life”: Carlos Rivera confesses that he is ready to be a father with Cynthia Rodríguez

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez form one of the strongest couples in the show and for some time they have been questioned if it is in their plans to become parents, a dream that apparently could be fulfilled this year.

In that sense, the former student of “La Academia” in an interview for the program “Venga la alegría”, who drives his girlfriend commented that being a father is his greatest dream, beyond any professional desire.

“My wish is to be a father, you know that it is also Cyn’s, it is mine, it is ours and we want it with all our desire. When God wants. More than anything artistic, it’s being a dad, that’s my life dream.”

Carlos Rivera mentioned that he From a very young age he knew he wanted to be a father but he rethought the idea and decided to wait for the perfect time for this to happen.

“I wanted to be a father when I was very young, 18 or 20 (years old), then I said: ‘don’t wait too long,’ but I think today is the best time”, sentenced.

The Mexican singer commented to the cameras that when this happens he will be the first to share the news with his followers Well, it’s something he doesn’t want to keep hidden, even though he and Cynthia have chosen to keep the details of their relationship as private as possible.

“It should be said because if they are not going to notice it anyway, nothing is saved,” he added.

Why doesn’t Carlos Rivera interact with Cynthia Rodríguez on social networks?

To end, Charles Rivera He talked about the reasons why he does not usually exchange messages with Cynthia Rodríguez on social networks, something that has earned them endless criticism.

“Many times I don’t write to her because I have her by my side, so it’s very rare. I see her and I say: ‘My love, how beautiful you are’. concluded.