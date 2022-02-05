Jeremy Sarmiento tells which player threatened him “with breaking his legs”

Jeremy Sarmiento was one of the new names for Ecuador in this Qualifiers, this after he finally decided to represent our country and not the England team. In a talk with the media, he recounted a peculiar moment he experienced in his debut as a starter with the ‘Tri’.

When asked by Extra which of his three games in the national team would stay, Sarmiento said: “The three (Chile, Bolivia, Venezuela) are special, but the one I have enjoyed the most has been against Venezuela. That day the teacher gave me the opportunity to play for the first time as a starter. A day before he told me to be free, to play like I do in England and I did. That time I was able to dribble, play for the fans, for them to enjoy, although that brought me some problems with rivals (laughs).

“I remember that when I took one of them, the captain of Venezuela, Tomás Rincón, approached me and told me that if I continued like this he was going to break my legs. That surprised me at the time, but it motivated me to continue doing silly things to them ( laughter)”, he told about the history of the ‘Vinotinto’.

“Never, everything is different here. Nobody talks to you, it’s more physical, they kick you, to make you feel like they’re not going to let you play. If they want to hit you they don’t tell you, that’s why I was surprised by what they told me Rincón said,” he replied about whether he had already experienced something like this.