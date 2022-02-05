Jorge Salinas reveals that he could end up in a wheelchair | Instagram

His life is a miracle, this is how the soap opera heartthrob and husband of Elizabeth Álvarez, Jorge Salinas, has shared it, who has recently spoken about his state of health. It was on a red carpet of his film that he was approached by the media, including Agencia México, to which Jorge Salinas confessed that he is having a very bad time.

The famous and beloved actor has shared that he is miraculously alive, since 11 years ago he would have suffered a pulmonary embolism, a disease to which 99% of cases do not survive.

Jorge Salinas He says he is very grateful if he works, for his acceptance by the public and above all for being alive, since he is not supposed to be. Despite this positivism, the Televisa star has confessed that she does not feel well at all.

And it is that in the past Salinas has already talked about thinking about undergoing surgery on his back to reverse the lumbar discomfort he suffers; however, he has confessed that he recanted.

Photo: Instagram.



Jorge Salinas He shared that he decided not to enter the operating room as it would risk ending up in a wheelchair and that he has chosen to seek alternative methods to heal his pain. Salinas confessed that he has taken very strong substances and they definitely do not improve his discomfort, which is quite great.

In an interview in the past, it would have been confessed that Elizabeth Álvarez had to support the handsome actor a lot to get out of the difficult moment he was going through, since he did not even want to work or “make him want” arguing that he was a leading man. Finally, Álvarez would have helped him accept his new reality and finally Salinas returned to soap operas.