José Altuve and Carlos Correa gave smiles in a restaurant

The latinos Jose Altuve Y Carlos Correa They got together to get smiles in a restaurant in the city of houstondemonstrating the great relationship these infielders have who have played together in the stars.

A restaurant in the city of Houston called Belong Kitchen, showed on its social networks that José Altuve and Carlos Correa visited them to spend a pleasant day in their facilities, sharing with their work staff and giving joy, just as they both did in the field of play with the uniform of the Houston Astros in the Major Leagues.

Altuve fulfilled

The restaurant posted on its Instagram the following:

“One day ago, employee Ellie spotted our beloved Astros second baseman, José Altuve and town favorite in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. When Ellie politely asked if José would sign her hat, he deeply regretted that neither of them had a Sharpie. In the style of a true local hero, José immediately offered to stop by work the next day to fetch a Sharpie and fulfill his request. He saw Ellie’s apron that she still had on from work, set her alarm clock to be there during her shift, and left with Ellie saying, “If you’re coming, you better bring Correa with you! ”

Hours passed and Altuve visited the establishment’s facilities and did so with Puerto Rican Correa, where they both took photos with the employees and demonstrated the great impact they have on the city of Houston, due to their greatness in the MLB with the uniform of the Stars.

Will Correa stay in Houston?

The Puerto Rican is currently one of the most sought-after free agents in the MLB and due to the work stoppage, it is not yet known what the future of this shortstop will be, who with this gesture together with Altuve, shows the great relationship they have and could be a key point to sign a new contract with the Astros for 2022.

How many baseball superstars are so generous with their time?