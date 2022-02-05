Juan Román Riquelme paralyzed Chicharito Hernández by revealing a disturbing secret in Argentina

Juan Román Riquelme dropped a series of bombshells regarding the Boca Juniors transfer market and surprised Chicharito Hernández with a shocking revelation.

February 05, 2022 12:09 p.m.

Juan Román Riquelme paralyzed Chicharito Hernández with an unexpected piece of news in which he revealed the truth why Cristian Pavón did not join the ranks of the LA Galaxy at the time of negotiations.

The Argentine winger had managed to win the affection of the Los Angeles fans in the moments he shared with stars of the caliber of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chicharito Hernández, but ended up returning to Boca Juniors due to the end of his assignment.

However, rumors indicated that the directors of the United States hoped to have Pavón’s services definitively, but the president of the Xeneize Soccer Council revealed the reason why the transaction did not materialize.

“I personally, a year ago, had agreed with the Los Angeles Galaxy. When that happened, they told us ‘now we don’t want to talk about Cristian Pavón anymore’ because a complaint of gender-based violence came out,” he assured in an interview with TyC Sports.

“Now in December they spoke from Cruz Azul with Cristian, at one point they were very close to agreeing, but in the end everything came to nothing,” revealed the legend of the institution.

For his part, Cristian Pavón expires his bond with Boca Juniors at the end of June and his future became an unknown for the fans of the Argentine entity and for the footballer’s environment.