Know all the details of the appearance of Salma Hayek in the Super Bowl

Admin 14 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 39 Views

Salma Hayek will be part of one of the most important events on the planet. The Hollywood star announced on her social networks that she will appear at the Super Bowl LVI during the confrontation between the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams, next Sunday, February 13.

The Super Bowl is the quintessential event for artists to show themselves to the world and of course the great opportunity for big brands to show themselves to sell their products. In this great sporting spectacle, one second of the television broadcast is worth $20,000.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Camilo Sesto’s son leaves the hospital after months of fighting for his life

Photo Europe Press The son of Camilo Sestosvisibly deteriorated after his long hospitalization due to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved