Know all the details of the appearance of Salma Hayek in the Super Bowl

Salma Hayek will be part of one of the most important events on the planet. The Hollywood star announced on her social networks that she will appear at the Super Bowl LVI during the confrontation between the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams, next Sunday, February 13.

The Super Bowl is the quintessential event for artists to show themselves to the world and of course the great opportunity for big brands to show themselves to sell their products. In this great sporting spectacle, one second of the television broadcast is worth $20,000.

Super Bowl one of the events that more invoice in publicity.

The organization has already reported that Salma Hayek will not join Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar who will give the halftime show, but also stars in an advertising campaign for the BMW car brand alongside actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ralf Moeller.

the mark of BMW high-end cars confirmed through his Instagram account that Arnold Schwarzenegger will also participate in the commercial, who shared with his more than 22 million Instagram followers, a photograph personified as Zeus, while Ralf Moeller plays Poseidon.

Arnold Schwarzenegger for publicity. Source: Instagram @BMWUSA

While Hayek He confirmed it through his Instagram account by posting an image in which he appears personified as the Greek goddess Hera, in addition, he wrote that he was very excited to participate in the launch of a line of electric cars from a well-known car brand.

Salma Hayek for BMW advertising. Source: Instagram @salmahayek

“I am so excited that my first announcement from @BMWUSA is for their first electric iX. Check it out on 2.13.22 @BMW #BMWElectric #Ad,” he wrote. salma next to the photograph of the campaign.