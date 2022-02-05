‘La Desalmada’: Livia Brito details whether there will be a second season of the successful telenovela

Admin 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

Without a doubt the soap opera ‘The Heartless’ It was a great success, as the melodrama starring Livia Brito and José Ron, recorded high ratings in prime time on Spanish television; however, even with excellent numbers, there is doubt about whether there will be a second season.

In an attempt to clarify these questions, fans of the novel’s main actress, Livia Britothey asked the Cuban about this issue that has them very restless.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Camilo Sesto’s son leaves the hospital after months of fighting for his life

Photo Europe Press The son of Camilo Sestosvisibly deteriorated after his long hospitalization due to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved