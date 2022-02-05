‘La Desalmada’: Livia Brito details whether there will be a second season of the successful telenovela

Without a doubt the soap opera ‘The Heartless’ It was a great success, as the melodrama starring Livia Brito and José Ron, recorded high ratings in prime time on Spanish television; however, even with excellent numbers, there is doubt about whether there will be a second season.

In an attempt to clarify these questions, fans of the novel’s main actress, Livia Britothey asked the Cuban about this issue that has them very restless.

It all started when through his account Instagramthe actress decided to interact with her more than 6 million followers, so she placed a question box in her stories.

It was then that one of his fans took the opportunity to ask the question that more than one has: “Is there a second season of ‘La Desalmada’? I loved the novel,” they questioned Brito.

Faced with this question, unfortunately, the Cuban replied that He does not know the fact: “I still do not know, I would love to”, he replied, causing the sadness of all his fans.

So what’s next for Livia Brito?

Regardless of whether a second season of ‘La Desalmada’ is shot, the Cuban actress already has new projects at the door, and it is that he recently announced that he will begin recording in March.

So Brito’s fans will be able to enjoy the actress’s return to the small screen

“The other project is coming. I start recording in March, babies. The producer is Giselle González,” he mentioned.

Despite the fact that no further details of the subject are known, the news has generated great expectations among the followers of the Cuban, who already want to see her acting.

However, depending on the site romance, Livia Brito’s new project would be a new version of ‘Loving you is my sin’. Successful soap opera that starred Yadhira Carrillo, Sergio Sendel and Alessandra Rosaldo in 2004.

Follow the USA Herald in Google newsCLICK HERE