“La Tuta” is isolated due to possible Covid; they cannot notify you of an amparo resolution

A court clerk was unable to personally notify the former leader of The Knights TemplarServando Gomez Martinez, “Tuta”of an amparo resolution, because he is isolated in the maximum security prison of the Plateauin the State of Mexico, due to possible contagion of Covid-19.

A federal judge ordered the judicial clerk to personally notify the Michoacan about the amparo resolution that he filed for lack of medical attention by the authorities of the Federal Center for Social Readaptation Number (Cefereso) 1, Altiplano, located in Almoloya de Juárez, according to the notification lists of the Council of the Federal Judiciary (CJF).

However, the prison authorities informed him that they could not present the inmate Servando Gómez Martínez, because due to medical indications he was in quarantine due to possible contagion of the new coronavirus.

“La Tuta” was arrested on February 27, 2015 in the Michoacán capital, by elements of the extinct Federal Police, a corporation that made him their main target.

In June 2019, he was sentenced for the crime of kidnapping against a businessman in August 2011, in the city of Uruapan, Michoacán. He has different open processes for kidnapping, extortion, organized crime, money laundering and drug trafficking, among others.

In December of last year, a judge from the State of Mexico granted an amparo to Gómez Martínez, so that he receives psychiatric care and is given the prescribed medications.

The Michoacan was diagnosed with anxiety disorder and headache and insomnia, in the Altiplano maximum security prison, in the State of Mexico, where he has been imprisoned since 2015.

