Laura Bozzo mocks Kunno for her ‘walk’ at New York Fashion Week

Several months after starring in a controversy over his status with the justice system, Laura Bozzo again interferes in a scandal. This occasion is due to the fact that the television presenter criticized Tik Toker Kunno for his participation in Fashion Week in New York. How did netizens react? Here we tell you the details.

From her Instagram account, the Peruvian posted a video of the influencer modeling. However, said clip was edited by a TikTok user, so In the background, an audio was heard with the voice of the driver herself.

“What happens ridiculous, go ahead (…) who did her makeup? What is that, you don’t look like a gang member, you look like a teibolera ”, Laura Bozzo is heard saying in the controversial audio.

It was in September 2021 when Fashion Week was held in New York, United States and Kunno made her debut as a model for the brand of Paris Rodríguez, a Colombian businesswoman.

Let us remember that at that time the TikToker was highly criticized for his walk, as this was crossed out as “unprofessional”as well as having a “attitude was pushy”.

“I don’t understand why they give such a nefarious guy a platform,” “Definitely a great achievement for someone like him, but net that bad walks” and “His attitude is terrible”, are some of the criticisms he received at that time.

