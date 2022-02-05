Learn what circling is and you will see how it improves your well-being

We need to elevate the mind and soul in times of crisis. For this reason, new concepts such as circling, a kind of therapy where groups of people get together to talk and also be able to show support for each other.

If you see yourself as somewhat desperate, and you think that this type of therapy can help you, then learn much more about this concept and how it is good for your emotional well-being.

What is circling?

According to expert Gregg Levoy, this trend was started in the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-1990s by Guy Sengstock, and is based on focusing the compassionate and undivided attention of a group on an individual, making double click on your life and “understand your world”, getting to know what it feels like to be that person, to see the world through their eyes.

Bases of this therapy

Groups of people

As we have pointed out, it is normally about meetings of different people who share the same visions and these help to manage different emotions in those who suffer them.

The expert comments in his article that he has attended circling groups and that he is struck by what happens to people under the influence of loving attention, curious, attentive and unprejudiced: how they bloom on the spot and begin to tear down their drawbridges. It is also a type of therapy that invites active listening.

focus on the present

In the same way as other types of answers that have come out today, circling focuses squarely on the present moment, to live and be with what we have now and not delve into or try to investigate the future.

Unlearn

Another of its bases is to unlearn communication skills, something that is really important today. What must be done is to seek and assert our opinions, agendas, assumptions and judgments.

The ideal is not to focus on oneself if not in reaching the interior and the problems that the other person has.

The truth is that people who attend these group therapies feel more alive and learn new concepts. Be that as it may, this concept can also be applied to various fields, from our daily lives to those work meetings where various people could also meet to analyze and put themselves in the place of the other in order to create greater alliances and strategies.