“Like Toni Costa”: Adamari López falls in love with her followers with daring dance

Adamari Lopez showed off his best moves fell in love with all his followers with a daring dance. There were even those who compared her to her ex-partner, Toni Costa.

Through her social networks, the actress of “Amigas y rivales” has dedicated herself to pampering her fans with funny videos in which she appears alone or in the company of her daughter. This time, Adamari López along with Yaritza Medina staged a sexy dance to the sound of Ozuna.

The actress and presenter was seen moving her hips with a sleeveless top and small shorts that showed her toned legs. “Today is Friday and the body knows it!”, Adamari López wrote in the publication.

While some of his followers applauded his great skill in dance, there were those who also stressed that he did it very much in the style of his ex-partner, Tony Costa. “This woman does not age”, “It seems that he is imitating Toni Costa”, “Linda, Adamari. I love that you are unique” Y “Dance like Toni Costa”, were some of the highlights.

Recently, the Spaniard and Alaïa’s father had also shared a series of videos in which he appears showing off their best dance moves. Toni Costa also takes the opportunity to show off your belly of steel on their social networks, an act that their fans love.

See here the video of Toni Costa: