Lima Alliance | Cristian Benavente boarded the plane to sign for Alianza Lima | League 1 | Peruvian soccer | PHOTOS | RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

Cristian Benavente is just a few hours away from starting an important challenge in his career: in South American football and with Alianza Lima, one of the greats in Peru. The player’s adventure began this Friday, when he left home to get on a plane and start the route to our capital.

Before leaving, the ‘Chaval’ felt all the affection on the part of his mother, who took a photograph minutes before the game and added a heartfelt message. “Have a good trip to the two men in my life: new goal, new challenge, new illusion”, wrote Magui Bristol on a postcard of the soccer player and his father Agustín Benavente.

The message from Benavente’s mother. (Photo: Capture by @Magibriseli)

Precisely, the father of the athlete shared on his Instagram account an image from the airport and with a clear message that fills all the fans of the blue and white institution with hope. “Heading for Lima,” said Agustín and in the background showed a plane on the runway.

Benavente will set foot on Peruvian soil in the next few hours to definitively close the deal with Alianza Lima. So far, the man trained in Real Madrid and the Victorians reached a verbal agreement. In this sense, it only remains to formalize it so that Cristian is put under the orders of coach Carlos Bustos.

The publication of Benavente’s father. (Photo: Capture of @benavente_2006)

The race of the ‘Chaval’

The 27-year-old striker made it all the way to the Real Madrid subsidiary and chose to go to England’s promotion MK Dons. Then, the midfielder went to Royal Charleroi in Belgium, where he shone. The player then tried his luck at Pyramids FC in Egypt, but was loaned out three times: Nantes from France, Royal Antwerp and Charleroi again, both from Belgian football.

Benavente is close to a year without playing an official match: February 26, 2021 (20 minutes against Genk). While his last goal was in December 2020, in Charleroi’s defeat against Antwerp FC for matchday 19 of the Belgian First Division.

With the Peruvian national team, “Chaval” played in the U-17 and U-20. With the senior team he was in qualifying matches for Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and in friendlies, the last one in the 1-0 defeat against Colombia in Lima.