Lineup that Rayados would use against Al-Ahly in the Club World Cup

Striped before the world! With that phrase is how the Gang has enlisted for its debut in the fifth Club World Cup of his history, in which he will face the Egyptian team Al-Ahly.

This duel on paper looks simple for those of MX League, since the rival has 14 absences due to covid and selected from Egypt that are in competition with their representative.

However the Monterrey had 10 national team players with very little time to return to his squad, so Javier Aguirre could not work inter-squad; In addition, it has César Montes’s withdrawal due to covid and Duván Vergara’s due to injury.

Despite this, the Mexicans have what it takes to get through the first round and go to the Semifinal, where palm trees He is already waiting for who will be measured on February 8.

For now, we present to you who would take the field in the Rayados starting eleven, in this Saturday story at the Al-Nahyan Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, at 10:30 a.m. (Central Mexico time).

Likely lineup: Esteban Andrada, Erick Aguirre, Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Vegas and Jesús Gallardo in defense. In the middle would be Maxi Meza, Celso Ortiz, Matías Kranevitter and Rodolfo Pizarro; forward Alfonso González and Vincent Janssen.

