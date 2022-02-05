Livia Brito anticipated if there will be a second season of La Desalmada

The Cuban actress Livia Brito is going through one of the best moments of his career thanks to the overwhelming success of the telenovela ‘The Heartless‘, in which she was one of the protagonists, and this Thursday, February 3, she fell in love with her millions of followers by sharing several photos in which she showed off her natural beauty, with almost no makeup.

livia She really enjoys interacting with her followers and often shares pictures of her day-to-day activities and beauty tips whenever she can.

This Thursday, the Cuban actress decided to answer the questions of her fans, whom she calls “light babies”, on her Instagram account.

When asked about what she thought of the Mexican actress Maite PerroniLivia assured that Maite “is a beautiful woman inside and out.” “I loved working with her. She is very tender, kind and sensitive,” Livia assured.

Fans of the Cuban actress then asked her if there will be a second season of ‘The Heartless‘, to which Livia replied, “I don’t know yet. I’d love to.”

By last, livia He anticipated that he is working on a new project whose filming will begin in March. “I start recording in March, babies. The producer is Giselle González,” she assured.