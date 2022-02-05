Luis Díaz: the face that Klopp made when he told him that he did not speak English

The era officially began louis diaz at Liverpool from England. The player arrived on British soil, after being with the Colombia selection disputing the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After several weeks of rumours, Liverpool finally announced the hiring of Luis Diazfor whom he paid around 45 million euros to Porto, plus 20 in variables for achievements.

In this way, Diaz, who had been the figure of Colombia in the last Copa América, a new cycle began in European footballwearing the shirt of one of the most powerful teams in the Premier League.

The guajiro player had his first contact with the coach Jurgen Kloppwho received him with an effusive hug.

The welcome dialogue between the two was marked by cordiality and by the clarification made by Luis Díaz de not knowing how to speak english.

Klopp’s reaction was the most natural, telling him “No problem”.

For the moment, Luis Díaz will start training with Liverpool, waiting for his debut.

According to Jurgen Klopp, There is still no release date for the Colombian player with Liverpoola club that will play the FA Cup this weekend against Cardiff and on Thursday will face Leicester at home in the Premier League.