Madness for Miami, the favorite city of Argentines: why it has already surpassed New York according to the Financial Times

A new article from Financial Times qualify Miami how the largest city in the United States, beating sites like New York or los angeles thanks to its impressive growth over the past three years both demographically and economically.

This is how the editor explained Joel Stein, who published an article in the financial news portal where he assures that the city has been able to transform itself from a refuge for the unemployed, the divorced and the financially bankrupt still paradise of freedom in the United States.

“ Miami is the most important city in the United States not because it has ceased to be a frivolous tax haven, unregulated, condemned by the climate, and dominated by attractive low-level celebrities. “, begins Stein with a mocking tone and then explains: “ It became the most important city in the United States because the country became a frivolous tax haven, unregulated, climate-doomed, and dominated by attractive low-level celebrities. “.

THE PANDEMIC AS A TRIGGER

Despite making this first explanation in a more ironic way, the reality is that Stein observes patterns which could serve to argue the impressive growth that the city of Florida has been having in recent years which many experts called “Miami Movement“.

“ In the past, when shaking up the US map, all the loose pieces ended up on the Florida peninsula: divorced, unemployed, broke, swindlers, ex and future felons “, he argues and then adds: “ But during the COVID-19 pandemic, we all became a loose piece, disconnected from offices, our friends and communities. “.

This generated that many people decided go to places with fewer regulations, where spending the confinement is not so difficult thanks to the good weather, the open restaurants or the possibility of circulating almost without problems . And what better place than Miamia city that meets all these expectations.

And this is seen when looking at the internal migration figures of the United States between March 2020 and July 2021 since in that period they moved to Florida about 220,890 Americans -the highest figure recorded in the entire country-.

capital migration

But this is not just one demographic migration, where people decide to move from one city to another for some unknown reason but the vast majority of people who arrived in Miami have as their objective set up your capital in the city or do business there.

The clearest example is that of the billionaire carl icahn, who moved his office from New York to the city of Florida. Another case is that of Jill’s Group Zeder, which sold more than US$1.2 billion in housing in 2020 -more than any other large residential real estate group in the country-.

“People come to make a career, which is unheard ofexplains author Dave Barry (who moved to Miami in 1983) in the Financial Timesthen add: “It seems that this is the first time that people come here not for purely corrupt and self-interested reasons, but to build something“.