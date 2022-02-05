Main functions and tricks of the wheel or central mouse button of the PC

In addition, if you press the wheel as a button you can access more cool features and that you may not know. For example, in some programs you will access specific functions of these, as in the case of your browser you will be able to open the link in a new tab, something we will talk about later.

When surfing the Internet

One of the most frequently performed tasks when browsing the Internet is open new tabs, In fact, there are not a few of us who, shortly after starting our navigation, find ourselves with many open tabs. For this reason, it is interesting to know some of the most interesting functions to facilitate navigation when we are using our favorite browser, be it Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Open new tabs in the browser

With the middle mouse button you can open new tabs of:

last visited site . If you are using the Internet and want return to the site you visited above, you can click on the browser back option, as you already know. If you want this to be done in a new tab, instead of having to do a lot more things, you can easily do it by pressing the middle mouse button on backspace and it will open previous site in another tab .

. If you are using the Internet and want above, you can click on the browser back option, as you already know. If you want this to be done in a new tab, instead of having to do a lot more things, you can easily do it by pressing the and it will open . Next page. If you give the option forward pressing it will open the next page in a new tab. There are some mice, such as gaming ones, that have buttons on the sides to easily return to the previous or next page. If you press them together with the central one you will do the same in much less time.

Links. If you want open a link in a new tab while you are viewing a page, you can do so by clicking on the link using the middle button of the mouse instead of another.

If you want while you are viewing a page, you can do so by clicking on the link using the of the mouse instead of another. Same page updated. If you want to update the same page you are on in a new tab, you will do it by pressing the middle click on the refresh option of the browser.

If you want the same page you are on in a new tab, you will do it by pressing the middle click on the refresh option of the browser. Homepage. Yes in the homepage is one of the most visited sites by you or the most used search engine, such as Google, opening a new tab with the home page using the wheel will be a comfort. You can open a new tab on start with the middle mouse.

Yes in the is one of the most visited sites by you or the most used search engine, such as Google, opening a new tab with the home page using the wheel will be a comfort. You can open a new tab on start with the middle mouse. Search suggestions. If we are doing a search in the browser and they appear several search suggestions, the usual thing is to go directly to the one that interests us or go one by one. However, if you want to have it easier, you can give the central button to open each of the suggestions you want in a new tab. You will not leave this option and you will open the pages that interest you in a matter of seconds. Then, you can consult them whenever you want by going to the corresponding tab.

A web or group of bookmarks. In the markers we save the favorite pages, the ones we are most interested in consulting or the ones we want to see at some other time. To open bookmarks in a new tab you will click the wheel button, while if you want to open a group of favorites in a new tab each of them if you give the group with this they will all open in a moment.

Other alternative functions

As you may have seen, the most used functions of the mouse, in addition to the typical ones for scrolling the screen, are related to the ease and improvement of Internet browsing, although you can do more things with your mouse wheelso we are going to tell you what they are.

Open windows and close tabs

If you click on a icon which is anchored in the taskbar of your operating system, it will open a new window of this app. It’s kind of interesting if you want to open whatever you want from there. If you hover the mouse pointer over an icon, all the open tabs of the app will be seen in miniature. Middle-clicking on one of these thumbnails (you have to stand on top of it) will close the window you selected.

if you get high above any tab in your browser and hit the mouse wheel, you will close the tab easily. You can keep scrolling through each one you want to close and you will see how easy this task is without having to go to the x to close and confirm, just with a simple gesture.

Automatic scroll and screen magnification

If you middle click in the middle of a web page you can enable the auto scroll in her. It has to be in a blank section, with no items, for it to work properly. If you do it right, you’ll see it instantly.

Also, in some programs, holding down the control (Ctrl) key while scrolling can zoom in or out or screen magnification. So you can configure it to your liking at all times. This happens in Microsoft Word, Excel, certain office suite software and more.

Advanced shortcuts

On the other hand, many programs and applications use this middle keystroke to advanced keystrokes, so it is interesting that you consult the manual or instructions of the corresponding software or game to see the possibilities you have with the different mouse buttons and the facilities provided by its wheel. You will find that there are many more than you imagine where you can take full advantage of the functions of the mouse, but for this it is important that you inform yourself correctly.

You may find that you are playing a game and you will be able to get more out of it or in a program it would make your life easier with some of the functions that you use most frequently. In addition, it is a good idea that you inform yourself about the configuration options so that you can do it even more according to your needs and preferences.

Setting

It is interesting that you know that in addition to scrolling and opening links in a new tab, the middle button it can be customized to perform a different operation depending on what you need. To do this, you just have to go to the mouse settings in Settings, Devices and Mouse, with the possibility to choose between different options, even in the advanced settings to adapt it to your criteria.

If you have it, the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center is an application with which you can get the most of it of your mouse and keyboard customizing the way you work, although you may not have it installed by default. With it, you can change middle button settings to do other actions such as double-clicking, running Windows commands, game commands, browser commands, document commands, or running microinstructions.

On the other hand, with X-Mouse Button Control (XMBC) you can create window and application specific profiles, to be able to reconfigure the behavior of your mouse in individual windows or apps. Thus, for each profile you can configure up to 10 layers with different button configurations that you can change at your convenience. For this you will have to download it before.

Thus, you can make the middle mouse button serve to the functions that interest you at all times, like making it change the volume if you hover over a YouTube video, for example. You just have to configure it to your liking and needs.

On the other hand, if you want to simulate the middle click on your touchpadin the Windows Settings you will bluetooth and devices and touch panel. Where it is Gestures and interaction you can search for “Three-finger gestures”. Once in the menu in Pulsations, change the action to «Middle mouse button».

Thus, when you tap on the touchpad, the action equivalent to the middle mouse button will be performed.