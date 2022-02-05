Majo and Ángela Aguilar: what has happened between the alleged rivalry between cousins

It has been rumored about a rivalry between the cousins ​​(Photo: IG @majo_aguilar)

The Aguilar Dynasty is known for the great musical talent of the family and Angela Aguilar, daughter of Pepe Aguilar, has quickly been placed in the public eye due to his impressive performances and charisma.

However, within this family circle it seems that the comments are not always pleasant for all the members, since Majo Aguilar, Ángela’s cousin, has constantly been compared to the young Mexican regional interpreter.

Even a week ago, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter had to clarify during an interview on Wake up America How was your relationship with your cousin?

“there is no rivalry and I just grabbed my cell phone because yesterday I wrote to my cousin and sent her many stickers telling him that congratulations on his nomination (…) There is literally no rivalry between my cousin and I because we started singing together at my grandparents’ farewell, I adore her,” she said at the time.

Also, at that time, Angela remarked that she was happy that Majo was doing well and that her musical career was on the rise.

“Really, I believe that as women we cannot afford to have rivalries because we are in a moment and in a genre where that is no longer accepted”, he said.

Majo Aguilar said that the situation has been difficult (Photo: EFE/Universal Music)

But on this occasion, it was Majo Aguilar herself who decided to give her point of view on the situation and confessed that the comments from the public have been quite difficult for her.

“Already very here between us, yes it has suddenly been very exhausting because, like it or not, I am very sensitive and I love my family very much, and no matter how much you clarify things (they don’t stop commenting). Because yes, suddenly things have to be clarified”, he expressed for Windowed.

In this sense, Majo pointed out that the relationship with her cousin should not be perceived as a constant competition, since each one was focusing on their own projects.

“Speaking of Angela and I, we both fit, it’s not like there’s a… I’ve always said, they’re not Olympics, I mean, it’s not like one or the other has to win… And I speak specifically of her because that is always the comparison, “he said.

Majo added that, in any case, she would prefer people’s reaction to be emotional, because two young people are following their dreams and achieving their goals “

Angela’s career took off quickly (Photo: YT Angela Aguilar official)

“As I would see it, it is: ‘What a father that they are two girls who are singing regional music and who also come from the same family. That is how I see it. Imagine when we do that duet, it’s going to be great,” he concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Majo Aguilar will be presented at the next edition of the Pa’l Norte festival, which will take place during the month of April in Monterrey. Regarding this, the interpreter was excited.

“It excites me a lot, because it is a different environment. Besides singing alone, singing at a festival is something amazing. El Pa’l Norte has many incredible singers of all genres,” he said.

Also, it recently released its new simple Illegal Love and was nominated in the category “Female Revelation Artist” at Premios lo Nuestro.

