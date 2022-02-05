Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough – Match Report – February 4, 2022

Neither from a penalty – missed in the 20th minute, thrown wide – nor with a header, nor with a kick, nor with a Chilean kick, neither inside nor outside the area did Cristiano Ronaldo achieve the goal that he sought so much for two hours for Manchester United against Middlesbrough, a category below, in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford, decided in favor of the visiting team on penalties, at the sixteenth shot, missed by Elanga, between the incredible lack of efficiency of the Portuguese star, Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford and in the reappearance of Paul Pogba, who played 82 minutes.

It was not the night of CR7, fought with the goal, with the most impressive and extended skill of his entire career. Sometimes due to Lumley’s stops, others due to the lack of punch that he showed this Friday, always frustrated by an endless sequence of failed shots, without finding the most precious asset in football, for him and any team: goals.

Only Jadon Sancho got it right, in the 25th minute. A pass from Bruno Fernandes enabled it against the opposing defence. His cross shot, benefited by a rebound from a rival, was 1-0 for the English team, who did not intuit that this was going to be the only goal in their favor of the entire match, no matter how many shots he tried throughout the 120 minutes of play: 30. Nine of them towards goal. And only one goal.

His opponent survived until the penalties because Cristiano and Manchester United allowed it. Also Marcus Rashford. Or Bruno Fernandes, who, at 1-1, missed a goal that left no room for doubt, with the goalkeeper out of position, until the phenomenal Portuguese footballer crashed it into the post.

With a little more effectiveness, with a more or less decent shooting percentage, the match would have been over without question long before Middlesbrough had thought of any chance of drawing.

The visiting block took advantage of it. His first chance was at the beginning of the second half, with a shot by Jones cleared by Henderson; his second was 1-1, with Watmore in control, aided by a clear handball (the referee conceded the goal), and a bounced shot that enabled Crooks’ goal, launched to clinch.

It was enough to cause extra time, inevitable for United no matter how hard they tried, no matter how much they promoted the winning goal in the opposite goal. In extra time he lost Jadon Sancho, with muscular discomfort and replaced by Juan Mata, and confirmed everything that had happened before, that there was no way to score the second goal for his opponent. Even Henderson saved his draw. The penalties dictated sentence: they classified the Boro. It wasn’t Ralf Rangnick’s team night.

Paul Pogba reappeared in the match, injured on November 8 and ready to return to competition when the round of 16 of the Champions League and Atlético de Madrid appear, on February 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in the outbound meeting The return will be at Old Trafford, today Boro’s territory.