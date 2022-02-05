Marco Antonio Solís’ wife dazzled everyone with her perfect silhouette

Cristian Solís, is the wife of Marco Antonio Solís, who has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. Much of this is due to family support. They have been together since 1993 and have already formed a family nest worthy of being proud.

Christy and Marco Antonio are practically the same person. That’s why when the singer has to go on stage, she accompanies him in every possible way. In that 2022 El Buki will demonstrate all his talent in various cities in Mexico, such as Culiacán and Hermosillo. “I am looking forward to seeing you at one of the concerts that I will be giving this year after the restrictions that we have experienced with the pandemic. While taking precautionary measures let’s feed the soul celebrating life with music and good attitude! Culiacán and Hermosillo just days away from seeing each other,” the artist posted on his Instagram account.

Cristy Solis posing. Source: Instagram @cristy_solis

Christian Salas, as is her maiden name, also manages to make social networks a flow to show herself happy, with her family and with her own experiences. Cristy, who is about to turn 51, makes it clear that this is just a number, since her posts on social networks make her look much younger.

Yesterday Christy, was shown under the sunbeam, with black muscular, modern blue jeans and glasses to take care of her eyesight. In addition to his characteristic smile and a huge belt. The detail is given by her hair tied back and the colors of the landscape in the background that make it clear that she is enjoying a relaxation in Mexico.

The publication of the Cuban wife of Marco Antonio, and mother of Alison and Marla, 22 and 21 years old, respectively, showed that the public both of the same Christian, like her husband or her daughters, who are also an important part of Instagram searches, love her. With more than 4 thousand likes and hundreds of comments (including those of her daughters), they make her feel unique.