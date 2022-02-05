Marco Antonio Solís’ wife dazzled everyone with her perfect silhouette

Admin 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 38 Views

Cristian Solís, is the wife of Marco Antonio Solís, who has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. Much of this is due to family support. They have been together since 1993 and have already formed a family nest worthy of being proud.

Christy and Marco Antonio are practically the same person. That’s why when the singer has to go on stage, she accompanies him in every possible way. In that 2022 El Buki will demonstrate all his talent in various cities in Mexico, such as Culiacán and Hermosillo. “I am looking forward to seeing you at one of the concerts that I will be giving this year after the restrictions that we have experienced with the pandemic. While taking precautionary measures let’s feed the soul celebrating life with music and good attitude! Culiacán and Hermosillo just days away from seeing each other,” the artist posted on his Instagram account.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

This is the REAL reason why Karol G removed Anuel AA’s tattoos

One of the most mediatic couples in the music industry in recent years has been …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved