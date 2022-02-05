MediaMarkt sinks the price of this LG 8K TV: save €300

One of the things that differentiates this model from others on the market is its processor. The integrated is a9 Gen4 with AI Deep Learning, which allows it to work perfectly when scaling images to 8K resolution -which is the maximum of this television-. In addition, it has enough power to achieve something that is greatly appreciated when watching TV: a big reduction noise so that the definition is perfect. This is most convenient and positive with games.

The television in question has a screen of 55 inches , more than enough to fit in the vast majority of rooms. And, in addition, it offers a perfect viewing space to watch movies, series and, of course, sporting events. The panel used in this device is a NanoCell type, which means that it is capable of emitting a very high brightness and optimizing the contrast so as not to have any problem when it comes to displaying high dynamic range content (it is compatible with both HDR10 Pro as with Dolby Vision).

A good operating system in this LG

What you will find inside is web OS. This development is one of the most advanced that exists for televisions, and allows such interesting options as, for example, the installation of applications (where all the important streaming services are not lacking). And it even makes it possible to use voice assistants such as Google’s own or Amazon’s Alexa. All this, added to a savings of 300 eurosis an excellent claim for you to decide to buy the LG 55NANO966PA.

Place this TV anywhere

We say this for two reasons. The first is that the base which includes the TV from one piece, so it is possible to place this product in small furniture without fear of losing stability. The second reason is that, thanks to a design that has very small frames, the dimensions of this Smart TV are quite small: they are only 123.3 x 78.1 x 27.1 centimeters.

A couple of final details that you should know about this LG TV are that it has a higher sound than usual, because its power reaches 40W. That is, it is certain that you will not have to resort to an additional sound bar to be satisfied. In addition, in terms of connectivity, nothing is missing, since this model has such positive options as, for example, having four HDMI ports; be able to use Bluetooth and WiFi; includes three USB connections where you can record; and, even, you can use cable to access the Internet since it has Ethernet. Come on, this complete 55-inch Smart TV has everything.